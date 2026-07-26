1 killed, 15 injured as car rams crowd near Berlin Gay Pride

Emergency personnel and police work near the scene where one person was killed and around 15 injured after a car is believed to have hit the crowd on the outskirts of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP)

BERLIN, Germany — At least one person was killed and around 15 others were wounded after a car rammed into a crowd near the Berlin Gay Pride parade, police said Saturday.

According to a social media statement from police, a vehicle drove into Tiergarten park shortly before 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) and struck multiple individuals, prompting authorities to launch a search for the occupants.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said some of the survivors had been “seriously” injured and were being treated by the emergency services.

Police told AFP they had found the car they thought had been involved in the incident abandoned in the Tiergarten park.

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Berlin Gay Pride event cut short

The Gay Pride event was cut short and police told participants to “Go home, please” and sealed off the area where the people were injured.

An eyewitness by the main Pride stage at Brandenburg Gate said the crowd complied with the request to leave and head away from the park shortly at around 11:00 pm.

The programme at the main stage had been scheduled to continue until midnight.

An AFP journalist in the area saw at least 10 emergency service vehicles at the scene and a tent set up in the road.

Police officers could be seen patrolling the huge area of the park.

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Violent attacks

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people took part in the event, called Christopher Street Day in Germany.

The march ended next to the Brandenburg Gate, which has been the venue for concerts since Friday.

Germany has in recent years seen several violent attacks at public spaces, including a stabbing in February 2025 at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial, a stone’s throw from the scene of Saturday’s incident.

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A 20-year-old Syrian man named only as Wassim Al M. was jailed in March for 13 years for that attack, in which a Spanish tourist was seriously injured.

Last month Taleb Jawad al-Abdulmohsen, a 51-year-old Saudi psychiatrist, was sentenced to life in prison for killing six people and wounding more than 300.

He drove a rented SUV through a crowded Christmas market in 2024 in the easter city of Magedburg.

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Abdulmohsen was an anti-Islam activist and his testimony at his trial was sometimes incoherent and riddled with conspiracy theories and fringe far-right ideas.

The deadliest such attack in recent years was a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that killed 12 people.

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