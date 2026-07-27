CDN Top Stories: SONA week and a new round of oil price hikes
Good morning, mga Ka-Siloys! And happy Monday. Here’s the lineup of top stories and headlines from Cebu Daily News for Monday, July 27, 2026.
Up to ₱6.50/liter hike in oil prices looms this week
Citing price developments as of Thursday, July 23, Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas said that diesel prices are projected to jump by ₱6 to ₱6.50 per liter, and gasoline by ₱5.50 to ₱6 per liter.
Isolated rains to continue in Cebu
The effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, have eased over the Visayas after bringing persistent rains in recent days, the state weather bureau said Sunday, July 26.
Solutions, not achievements: What Fiipinos seek in Marcos’ SONA
A survey revealed on Sunday, July 26, that more Filipinos want to hear the government’s solutions to ongoing issues than its achievements in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).
Cebu City legal office backs proposed ban vs gambling ads
The proposed Cebu City Anti-Gambling Advertisement Ordinance, filed by Councilor Joel Garganera, seeks to institutionalize the ban on gambling promotions and impose fines and business permit sanctions on violators.
In sports, MPBL: Cebu Greats recover from home slump, rout Pasig
After a disappointing first-ever home stand as a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) franchise, the Cebu Greats bounced back in emphatic fashion, routing Pasig City, 108-86, on Saturday, July 25, in the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.
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