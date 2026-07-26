Governor’s Cup set for 3-month run, eyes province-wide participation

The technical team, headed by organizer Mark Anthony Ynoc (second from left), of the Governor’s Cup basketball tournament. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Organizers of the upcoming Governor’s Cup Basketball Tournament 2026 are bracing for a marathon competition, with the provincewide tournament expected to run for more than three months beginning on Sept. 26.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Mark Anthony Ynoc said preparations are in full swing for the tournament, which is expected to conclude in the second week of December.

The opening ceremony is tentatively set at the SM Seaside Arena Cebu, although organizers are also considering other venues depending on their availability.

“We’re looking at basically more or less three months. We are also looking for potential venues besides the SM Seaside Arena Cebu. Some of the identified venues are Minglanilla, Toledo, and Mandaue as opening venues. Two of which are still under renovation. We are waiting for the final report before we can use those venues,” Ynoc said.

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Organizers are aiming for the participation of all 50 component cities and municipalities of Cebu Province. So far, 21 local government units have confirmed their participation, while the rest are still assembling their teams.

Despite that, Ynoc believes attracting around 40 teams is a realistic target.

“We really want to have everyone participate, the 50 municipalities and cities of Cebu Province. We’d love to see all of them compete and showcase the best players from their respective areas. We’ll be happy if we get 40 teams,” he said.

Provincial Capitol’s help

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro earlier announced that every participating city and municipality will receive financial assistance, in addition to the cash prizes awaiting the tournament’s top finishers.

The champion will receive ₱500,000, while the runner-up will earn ₱250,000. The third-place team will take home ₱100,000, and the fourth-place finisher will receive ₱50,000.

Ynoc expects traditional powerhouses Talisay City, Bogo City, Minglanilla, and Mandaue City to once again emerge as title contenders. Talisay won the last two editions of the tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Still, he believes several rural municipalities could spring surprises, citing San Francisco’s runner-up finish in the 2018 edition against Talisay.

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“As what I’ve heard before, it’s always been Bogo, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Mandaue City that are contenders. Those teams are stacked with talent, but we can never ignore the kind of players coming from the rural areas. We could discover the next RR Pogoy or June Mar Fajardo there,” Ynoc said.

He added that organizers lowered the age limit from Under-21 to Under-18 to align the competition with the CPSC’s grassroots development program.

“That’s why we decided to bring it down from Under-21 to Under-18 so we can identify younger talents, align the tournament with the CPSC grassroots program, and help these players earn longer scholarship opportunities,” he said.

Sweet 16 format

The tournament will adopt an NCAA-style Sweet 16 format, with teams initially grouped into four geographical divisions: Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast. The top four teams from each division will advance to the knockout stage.

Individual honors will include the Season MVP, Finals MVP, Mythical Five, and Best Muse.

Games are expected to be held at multiple venues across Cebu. Proposed northern venues include Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, and Mandaue City, while Minglanilla, Alcantara, Dumanjug, and Toledo City are being eyed as southern hosts, subject to venue availability.

Technical operations will be handled by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7, with veteran technical director Rey Cañete and VisTech overseeing officiating and statistics.

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