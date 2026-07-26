Boxing champ Marlon Tapales heads to Australia against Thai veteran

Marlon Tapales will have a fight on August 29 in Ballarat, a city northwest of Melbourne in Australia. | Photo: Marlon Tapales/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales begins a new chapter in his career as he moves up to the featherweight division for a showdown against Thailand’s Sukpraserd Ponpitak on Aug. 29 in Victoria, Australia.

Tapales will see action in a boxing card at the Mercure Ballarat Hotel. This will mark his first fight at 126 pounds after spending most of his career campaigning in the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions.

The 34-year-old Filipino is looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Japan’s Yukinori Oguni in a non-title bout last April in Tokyo.

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Marlon Tapales wants another winning streak

That defeat ended Tapales’ four-fight winning streak, a run that saw him capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver super bantamweight and WBC Asian Continental super bantamweight titles.

A former WBO bantamweight and IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO super bantamweight unified world champion, Tapales enters the bout with a professional record of 41 wins, including 22 knockouts against five defeats.

Standing across the ring will be veteran Thai fighter Sukpraserd Ponpitak, who also hopes to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision to Filipino Leboy Atencio in Bangkok last March.

Ponpitak, 38, owns a 33-26 record with 23 knockouts.

Standouts in Australian boxing card

While his overall record reflects his experience, he has struggled in recent years, losing seven of his last 10 bouts since 2024. His most recent victory came in November 2025, when he stopped fellow Thai Apichat Yaengkam by technical knockout.

Veteran Australian boxing promoter Peter Maniatis is promoting the event. It will feature several local standouts, including Victor Nagbe and Brad Morgan, who will face China’s Yesihati Yeerkin and Fiji’s Mikaele Ravalaca, respectively.

Also scheduled on the card is Filipino boxer Renden Oppas, who will take on Thailand’s Jirakrit Jarurattanachai.

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