PCSO: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on July 26
MANILA, Philippines — A single bettor bagged the ₱91.16-million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Sunday night’s draw, while the Ultra Lotto 6/58 top prize remained unclaimed, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.
The winning Super Lotto 6/49 numbers were 04-10-19-14-13-05. PCSO said one lucky ticket matched the six-number combination to take home the ₱91.16-million jackpot.
In the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, the winning combination was 50-11-30-44-33-07 for a jackpot worth ₱159.51 million. No bettor matched all six numbers, so the jackpot will roll over to the next draw.
READ: Lotto jackpot: Bacolod City bettor wins ₱35.4M
Minor games
- 3D Lotto (2 p.m.): 2-5-4 — ₱4,500
- 3D Lotto (5 p.m.): 6-5-6 — ₱4,500
- 3D Lotto (9 p.m.): 8-5-4 — ₱4,500
- 2D Lotto (2 p.m.): 09-08 — ₱4,000
- 2D Lotto (5 p.m.): 19-22 — ₱4,000
- 2D Lotto (9 p.m.): 14-09 — ₱4,000
Draw schedule
Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, while SuperLotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.