PCSO: Lone bettor wins Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on July 26

| File photo from PCSO

MANILA, Philippines — A single bettor bagged the ₱91.16-million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Sunday night’s draw, while the Ultra Lotto 6/58 top prize remained unclaimed, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning Super Lotto 6/49 numbers were 04-10-19-14-13-05. PCSO said one lucky ticket matched the six-number combination to take home the ₱91.16-million jackpot.

In the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, the winning combination was 50-11-30-44-33-07 for a jackpot worth ₱159.51 million. No bettor matched all six numbers, so the jackpot will roll over to the next draw.

READ: Lotto jackpot: Bacolod City bettor wins ₱35.4M

Minor games

3D Lotto (2 p.m.): 2-5-4 — ₱4,500

3D Lotto (5 p.m.): 6-5-6 — ₱4,500

3D Lotto (9 p.m.): 8-5-4 — ₱4,500

2D Lotto (2 p.m.): 09-08 — ₱4,000

2D Lotto (5 p.m.): 19-22 — ₱4,000

2D Lotto (9 p.m.): 14-09 — ₱4,000

Draw schedule

Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws are held every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, while SuperLotto 6/49 draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

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