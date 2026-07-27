House to fast-track remaining 26 priority administration bills

The House of Representatives | INQUIRER file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos said Sunday that the House of Representatives remains committed to passing the remaining 26 of the 52 priority administration bills.

“We have so far passed 26 measures, or half of our target, during the First Regular Session of the 20th Congress. We will work on approving the rest in the course of our Second Regular Session,” he said.

According to him, priority bills agreed earlier between the legislative and executive branches in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) contain structural reforms that would support the programs of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and “help our people as well.”

READ: House progress report: Crisis assistance among 12 priority bills passed

“We will make sure that this proposed law will help our president, and especially our people in making their lives more comfortable,” the majority leader stressed.

He also pointed out that other priority measures, like the proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, would benefit the people in general.

READ: Makabayan pushes for genuine reform as Marcos tags priority bills

They also aim to streamline the implementation of these laws so the people can easily access the programs and benefits Congress has provided for them in these pieces of legislation, he added.

He said other bills are targeted at specific sectors, such as proposed changes in the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act and in the Magna Carta for Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises.

READ: Bojie Dy: Priority bills in ‘advanced stage’ of legislative process

“Our country should receive and feel the benefits set aside for them under our laws,” Marcos.

He noted that other pending measures seek to promote transparency and good governance, such as the proposed amendments to the Bank Secrecy Law and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

A status report released by the House Committee on Rules, which Marcos heads, shows the 26 priority bills that have been passed by the House include the proposal to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which has been enacted into law.

The bicameral conference committee report on one bill — the Amendments to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act — has already been ratified.

Three measures are under conference committee deliberations:

National Center for Geriatric Health

Amendments to the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act

Twenty-one bills have been approved on third and final reading:

Right to Information

EPIRA Amendments: ERC Strengthening

Waste Treatment Technology and Regulatory Framework

Amendments to the National Building Code

Blue Economy Act

National Reintegration Bill

Amendments to the Teachers Professionalization Act

Presidential Merit Scholarship Program

Extension of Estate Tax Amnesty Period

Department of Water Resources Bill

Amendments to the Bank Deposits Secrecy Law

Travel Tax Abolition

Digital Payments Act

Amendments to the Biofuels Act

National Land Use Act

Amendments to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act

Anti-Political Dynasty Act

Strengthening the Bases Conversion and Development Authority

Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act

Anti-Fake News and Disinformation Act

Amendments to the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act

Of the 26 pending priority measures, the Cybersecurity Act is now on the calendar of business, while the Disqualifying Relatives of Officials (to the fourth degree) in Government Contracts is for the filing of a committee report.

Nine bills are for comments of or transmittal to the Committee on Appropriations:

Modernizing the Bureau of Immigration

Amendments to the Magna Carta for MSMEs

Classroom-Building Acceleration Program

Reprogramming of Seal of Good Local Governance

Modernizing the Civil Registration System

Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability Act

Disaster Risk Financing Insurance

Magna Carta for Barangay

Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development.

The remaining 15 are under technical working group or committee deliberation:

Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act

Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics

Amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law

Creating the Independent People’s Commission

Amendments to the Fisheries Code

Amendments to the Local Government Code (Special Education Fund

Law on Online Gambling

Amendments to the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act

General Tax Amnesty

Progressive Budgeting for Better and Modernized Governance Act

Fair Use of Social Media, AI, and Internet Technology in Elections

Amendments to the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Law

Requiring Civil Servants to Waive Bank Secrecy

Amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act

Party-list System Reform Act

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP