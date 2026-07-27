Castro to Baste: Help flood-affected Davao constituents first

Communications Undersecretary and Malacañang Press Officer Claire Castro. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Sunday criticized Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for his latest attacks against the Marcos administration, saying he should focus on addressing the needs of Davao residents affected by the recent flooding instead of engaging in politics.

Castro also dismissed Duterte’s allegation that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orchestrated the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Mayor Baste Duterte just came back from a vacation abroad. Instead of prioritizing the welfare of his constituents in Davao City, who are experiencing flooding, he chose to engage in politics,” Castro said in a video statement in Filipino.

READ: Claire Castro fires back at VP Sara over ‘papansin’ remark

“He asked what the administration’s priorities are. Perhaps if they did not travel so often, did not frequently go on vacations, and actually watched the news, they would know the government’s actual programs and projects,” she added.

Castro reiterated that Marcos had no role in the impeachment trial of Sara Duterte, as the proceedings were solely within the authority of Congress.

READ: Baste Duterte: ‘Marcos achieved nothing as president’

She said that if the supporters of the Duterte family hoped the vice president would eventually become president, it would be better for her to first clear her name of allegations involving confidential funds and unexplained wealth.

“People would rather vote for someone they know can serve with dignity and integrity,” Castro added.

During the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Laban national assembly in Davao City on Saturday, Duterte accused the Marcos government of prioritizing the impeachment of his elder sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, instead of addressing the alleged corruption in flood control projects.

“What is the administration’s priority now? The impeachment of the Vice President, because we all know that if they fail to remove the Vice President now, they won’t be able to install their own president in the 2028 elections, because she is a major threat in the 2028 presidential race,” said Duterte, who currently sits as the political party’s president.

Castro also rejected Duterte’s repeated allegations that the Marcos administration was intimidating political opponents through criminal cases.

“No one will be charged if there is no allegation of a crime or violation of the law,” Castro said, adding that even individuals previously allied with President Marcos had faced charges when evidence warranted them.

She said the administration bases its actions on evidence and does not manufacture accusations or intrigue.

“If there is no crime or violation of the law, then there is no reason to be afraid. Evidence will determine whether charges should be filed,” she said.

The PDP-Laban has been pushing for a federal system of government to decentralize power from the unitary national government and give local governments greater authority.

Duterte also blamed the current unitary, presidential form of government for placing too much power on President Marcos.

“They have so much control and so much power, and that is centralized right now. The president can threaten anyone. Look at us, none of our members have left,” he said.

He cited the situation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is in hiding, and Senator Rodante Marcoleta, who is detained over a plunder case.

He also brought up the detention of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in The Hague, the Netherlands, claiming that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in the Philippines as the country withdrew its membership in 2019.

“We know the process, and they broke the process, and mind you, this is an establishment that should be an honorable one, and yet they move like syndicates. They have cooperated with the president, who moves like a syndicate,” Duterte said.

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