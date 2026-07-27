Habagat eases over Cebu, but localized thunderstorms to prevail

Cebu City skyline. CDN Digital file photo | Brian Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos can expect generally fair weather as effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, eases over the Visayas, the state weather bureau said on Monday, July 27.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that isolated rains and thunderstorms may still occur due to localized thunderstorms.

Localized thunderstorms are brief and intense weather disturbances caused by solar heating.

READ: Kiyapo no longer affecting PH but rains to persist due to ‘habagat’

Pagasa said temperatures in Cebu may range from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions are forecast for the rest of the Visayas.

READ: Habagat weakens over Visayas; isolated rains to continue in Cebu

Its areas will also experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas throughout the day.

As of Monday morning, the bureau had not raised any gale warning across the country.

Habagat to ease

In its daily forecast, Pagasa said the southwest monsoon will continue affecting large portions of Luzon on Monday.

The monsoon rains, however, will not be as strong as those experienced in recent days.

The bureau added that the habagat will still prevail over the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon on Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, Pagasa said the habagat will move away from the country.

Easterlies, or warm winds from the east, will instead become the dominant weather system through Friday.

The bureau said it has not monitored any other weather system aside from Tropical Depression Noul, formerly known locally as Kiyapo, which was last located over Guangdong Province in China.

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