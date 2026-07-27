Cebu forms task force to boost measles-rubella protection for children

A child is vaccinated against measles by a health worker. — Screengrab from Department of Health Philippines/Facebook [file photo via Inquirer.net]

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial Government is stepping up efforts to raise measles-rubella vaccination coverage among children through a new task force tasked with overseeing this year’s province-wide immunization campaign.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro created the Provincial Immunization Task Force through Executive Order No. 40, signed July 15, 2026, designating it as the province’s primary body for coordinating and supervising the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA).

“There is a need to mobilize…in a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to achieve high immunization coverage and protect the health of every Cebuano child,” read part of the order.

READ: Less than half of young kids in CV fully vaccinated, officials alarmed

Free vaccines for children

The CY 2026 MR-SIA is a nationwide Department of Health (DOH) campaign that provides free measles-rubella vaccines and Vitamin A supplementation to children aged 6 to 59 months old.

Under the order, the provincial task force will develop local policies and strategies based on DOH standards, coordinate with government agencies and local governments, and mobilize resources for the campaign.

READ: ‘Tighten Covid-19 screening at entry points in Cebu amid QC spike’

It will also monitor the implementation, evaluate results, provide technical support, and address operational concerns that could affect vaccination coverage across Cebu.

Task force and sub-groups

Baricuatro will chair the task force, while Cebu Provincial Health Office (CPHO) chief Dr. Sheila C. Faciol will serve as vice chairperson.

READ: Pediatric groups reiterate support for COVID vaccination of aged 5 to 11

Its members include heads of key provincial offices covering administration, health, budget, social welfare, treasury, information, and disaster risk reduction management, along with the local Department of the Interior and Local Government directorate.

Seven sub-task groups will support the campaign by handling planning and technical assistance; coordination and service delivery; budget and procurement; logistics and transportation; data and reporting; surveillance and response; and risk communication and community engagement.

Implementation and funding

The task force will meet regularly, or as needed upon the call of the chairperson, to review progress, resolve operational concerns, and develop policy recommendations.

The CPHO will serve as its secretariat and provide administrative, technical, documentation, and logistical support.

Implementation expenses will be charged against available provincial government appropriations, including the Local Investment Plan for Health and other lawful sources.

Preventing measles and rubella

The DOH, through its National Immunization Program, is implementing the 2026 MR-SIA to close immunity gaps, interrupt measles transmission, and prevent illness and deaths among children.

Measles (tigdas) and rubella (tigdas hangin or German measles) pose serious health risks, especially to young children, and may result in complications requiring hospitalization or even lead to death, the agency said.

Both diseases can be prevented through vaccination.

The DOH has directed all Centers for Health Development and local government units to establish Incident Management Systems and Immunization Task Forces for the campaign’s planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

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