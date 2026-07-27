Design for competitiveness, not decoration – CCCI

Panel discussion during the Good Design. Good Business Summit, which forms part of the Cebu Business Month, the annual flagship program of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI). | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Local businesses here must treat circular economy not as an environmental afterthought but as a core design principle for staying competitive.

Leaders from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) made this call as it capped Cebu Business Month 2026 with its Good Design. Good Business Summit.

In his message, CCCI president Regan Rex King said the circular economy “is not simply about waste management or environmental compliance,” but rather a shift in how businesses design value from the outset.

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“Good design is good business,” King said. “Good business must be responsible business. And responsible business is increasingly the foundation of a circular economy.”

A circular economy is an economic model built around keeping materials, products, and resources in use for as long as possible, instead of the traditional “take-make-dispose” linear approach.

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The model, he added, tests whether systems are built for longevity, adaptability, and regeneration, adding that the work “begins at the source” — design itself.

The summit featured practitioners CCCI said are already putting that thinking into practice.

WOHA Architects, urban designer Paulo Alcazaren, and The Regenesis Project presented built projects and applied systems integrating environmental responsibility with design excellence, which King described as proof that responsible design generates long-term economic and social value.

A second track of the program turned to the sustainability of the design profession itself, with Maricel Amores and architect Abelardo Tolentino addressing how design firms and creative professionals can build viable, lasting enterprises.

The summit also discussed another issue most businesses, regardless of size, continue to face today — talent retention.

Cebu’s creative and business ecosystem should remain intact. Otherwise, losing that ecosystem, King warned, would cost the city more than talent. It would also cost its competitiveness.

“Talent retention, firm development, and professional viability are essential to the strength of Cebu’s creative and business ecosystem,” he said.

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