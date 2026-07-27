Cebu exporters told to look beyond America

Port of Cebu | Wikicommons Media

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local exporters are encouraged to speed up their push into emerging markets, warning that the Philippines’ heavy reliance on the United States as its top export destination has become a liability it can no longer afford.

The appeal came from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in the wake of a new 12.5 percent tariff imposed on certain Philippine exports.

In a statement, CCCI called on exporters to strengthen their presence in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Middle East, and other fast-growing markets while continuing to improve their competitiveness.

READ MORE: Over 60% of PH exports shielded from new 12.5% US tariff — DTI

“These are not new priorities. They are more urgent ones,” the chamber added.

Composed of roughly 1,000 members, CCCI is the largest business-oriented organization outside Metro Manila.

READ MORE: New US tariff a threat to Cebu’s competitiveness

Impact on local economy

Despite the new tariff, CCCI said the immediate impact on Cebu’s export-oriented economy is expected to be limited because several of the country’s major exports are exempt from the measure.

These include semiconductors, the Philippines’ top export, as well as agricultural products such as coconuts, pineapples and bananas, and raw minerals including nickel ore.

READ MORE: Small businesses file lawsuits against Trump’s new sweeping tariffs

However, the chamber warned that the exemptions do not necessarily protect the local economy from wider effects of the tariff.

Manufacturing, agribusiness and value-added processing industries with significant exposure to the U.S. market are still expected to feel the impact, particularly as the United States remains the Philippines’ largest single export destination, they pointed out.

Dependence

Likewise, CCCI said the latest development reinforces a lesson Philippine exporters have learned over the past several years: dependence on a single market exposes businesses to risks that cannot always be resolved through diplomacy.

The chamber also noted that the new tariff differs from previous U.S. trade actions because it is a compliance-based measure rather than a blanket levy, making it possible for the Philippines to address the underlying concerns.

Meanwhile, CCCI welcomed the creation of an interagency committee led by the Department of Trade and Industry to strengthen the country’s forced labor prohibition and enforcement framework.

It also urged the government to move quickly, work closely with industry stakeholders, and continue engaging the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in seeking reconsideration or possible exemptions.

Still, the chamber stressed that exporters should focus on measures within their control.

“External trade policies may be beyond our control. Our compliance, our competitiveness, and our capacity to diversify are not,” CCCI said.

The business group said it will continue coordinating with government agencies, industry associations and its members to monitor developments, gather industry feedback and advocate policies that support exporters, protect jobs and sustain economic growth under its “Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise” campaign.

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