Why the Philippines pushed its nuclear power timeline to 2035?

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MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is holding firm on its goal of drawing first power from a nuclear plant by 2035, even as the timeline slips from the government’s original 2032 target, with energy officials citing pending regulatory and safety approvals as the reason for the shift.

“The grid integration, barring no changes yet made in the Philippine Grid Code and all of the other technical requirements, the actual injection of the capacities will start at around 2035 through 2038,” said Patrick Aquino, director of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Utilization and Management Bureau, during a public consultation.

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The DOE is currently drafting guidelines for the country’s first-ever nuclear power generation capacity auction. These draft rules are expected to spell out requirements covering capacity allocation, pricing, contracting, site selection, safety standards, and government support mechanisms for companies looking to participate.

Under the draft guidelines, the government could take up to a 10-percent stake in the first nuclear project, with the Philippine National Oil Co., Maharlika Investment Corp., or another state entity potentially holding that stake — subject to negotiations, due diligence, regulatory approval, and fiscal rules.

The push toward nuclear power follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signing of Republic Act No. 12305 last September, which created the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilAtom).

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PhilAtom, an independent quasi-judicial body, will hold “sole and exclusive jurisdiction to exercise regulatory control” over the peaceful, safe, and secure use of nuclear energy and radiation sources nationwide.

“While it’s true that there are no specific implementing rules and regulations yet in place for RA 12305, the government has been preparing and is continuously preparing the requirements and is ready to assist the upcoming PhilAtom,” Aquino said.

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