Sandugo sa Bohol 2026: Catigbian wins Ritual Showdown Championship

The Katigbawan Festival of the Municipality of Catigbian at the Sandugo sa Bohol 2026 | Photo from the Provincial Government of Bohol FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Katigbawan Festival of the Municipality of Catigbian emerged as the biggest winner in the 2026 Sandugo Festival Ritual Showdown and Street Dancing Competitions in Bohol.

The Catigbian contingent captured the Ritual Showdown championship and won two of the three special awards (Best in Street Dancing and Best in Production Design). It also took home a total of P1.4 million in cash prizes.

The Katigbawan Festival celebrates Catigbian’s rich agricultural heritage, ecotourism, and local culture. Its name is derived from the words Katigbi (a seed-bearing grass), Tigbaw (tall grass and caves), and Kabaw (carabao), symbolizing the town’s natural and cultural identity.

Sandugo Bohol Festival entry

Catigbian’s presentation celebrated the people’s deep connection to their land. It traced the community’s journey from the Spanish colonial era through the Japanese occupation and the arrival of the Americans.

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The performance also highlighted how generations of Catigbianons, beginning with their forebears, cultivated the land and sustained their livelihood through agriculture.

Photo from the Provincial Government of Bohol FB

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Its compelling storytelling, synchronized choreography, and creative use of nature-inspired props impressed the judges, earning the final performer in this year’s Sandugo Festival Ritual Showdown the grand championship title.

Other winners

Also making it to the winners’ circle were the municipalities of Alburquerque (first place), Loay (second), Dimiao (third), and Antequera (fourth).

Alburquerque received P800,000 in cash prizes, plus an additional P100,000 for winning the Best in Musicality Award. Loay, Dimiao, and Antequera took home P700,000, P600,000, and P500,000, respectively.

The municipalities of Ubay, Valencia, Talibon, and Maribojoc each received a P300,000 consolation prize.

In addition to the cash awards, all nine participating contingents will receive development projects from the Bohol provincial government.

Festival of Festivals

In his festival message, Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said the annual Sandugo Festival is more than just a celebration, as it also highlights the traditions, creativity, and cultural pride of communities across the island province.

“Through their performances, we celebrate not only the richness of our heritage but also the unity that binds us as one Boholano people. As a Unesco Global Geopark and a Regenerative Island, Bohol continues to honor its deep connection with nature, culture, and cofmmunity,” he said.

Aumentado also congratulated all the participating contingents for their dedication and performances during this year’s festival.

“Ang akong dako ug kinasing-kasing nga pasalamat sa tanang mga lungsod nga nisalmot — sa atong mga Municipal Mayors, coaches, training staff, ug labaw sa tanan, sa atong mga dancers. Kamo ang naghatag og kinabuhi ug kahayag niining maong kasaulogan,” he said as he promised an even bigger Sandugo Festival in the coming years.

(My deepest and most heartfelt gratitude goes to all the municipalities that participated — to our Municipal Mayors, coaches, training staff, and above all, our dancers. You are the ones who brought life and brilliance to this celebration.)

Aumentado explained that only nine of Bohol’s 48 local government units (LGUs) — one city and 47 municipalities — participated in this year’s Sandugo Festival, citing financial constraints brought about by the ongoing global economic crisis.

Tagbilaran City, the first place winner of the 2025 Sandugo Festival, also opted not to participate this year. The city instead chose to focus its preparations on defending its Sinulog-based category title in the 2026 Sinulog Festival Ritual Showdown.