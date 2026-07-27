Amnesty International slaps PBBM with ‘failing’ mark ahead of 5th Sona

Amnesty International Philippines gave President Ferdinand Marcos Jr a “failed” mark for his administration’s track record on human rights and social justice, ahead of his fifth Sona on Monday, July 27, 2026. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Just hours before delivering his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was handed another “failed” grade by Amnesty International (AI) Philippines, which sharply criticized his administration’s record on human rights and social justice.

The human rights organization’s 2025-2026 evaluation pointed out the President’s failure to make headway in three vital areas: safeguarding human rights defenders (HRDs), upholding press freedom, and pushing forward with climate justice.

AI Philippines noted that these shortcomings compound the administration’s regressions from the previous years.

READ: Human Rights Watch to Marcos: Ditch ‘drug war’, promote rule of law

Prior assessments flagged the government’s “inability to prevent worsening” human rights violations, specifically pointing to deteriorating access to health care, compromised labor security, and ineffective crackdowns on corruption.

READ: SONA 2026: Corruption, food prices top Filipinos’ concerns

With the Marcos administration entering its final two years, AI Philippines emphasized that these failures are recurring and require urgent intervention.

“His government must decide now whether it will continue to protect power and privilege or finally uphold the rights of every Filipino,” the group stated./coa

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