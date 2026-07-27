Marcos, Duterte ratings slip in Q2 2026 survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte. | Official Facebook page of Bongbong Marcos/Inquirer file photo/Lyn Rillon

MANILA, Philippines — Performance and trust ratings for both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte slipped in the second quarter of 2026, according to Octa Research’s latest nationwide survey.

The noncommissioned “Tugon ng Masa” poll, conducted from July 4 to 11, was released on Monday, July 27, coinciding with the President’s fifth State of the Nation Address.

In the survey, Marcos’ performance rating plunged by 8 percentage points, from 55 percent in the first quarter to 47 percent in the second quarter of 2026.

READ: SONA 2026: Corruption, food prices top Filipinos’ concerns

“The decline more than erased the 4-point gain recorded in the first quarter and left the president without a majority performance rating,” Octa Research said.

The latest survey also showed that 33 percent of Filipinos expressed dissatisfaction with Marcos’ performance.

READ: Marcos inches up in trust poll; Duterte records slight performance drop

As for his trust rating, Marcos also lost 5 percentage points from his 54 percent rating in the first quarter of the year. He now has a 49 percent trust rating, with 32 percent of Filipino respondents expressing distrust.

Octa Research said Marcos’ ratings fell most sharply in Mindanao, where his satisfaction rating dropped by 25 percentage points and his trust rating fell by 19 percentage points.

Balance Luzon, which includes his bailiwick, the Ilocos Region, was “the only major area where the president retained majority trust and performance ratings.”

Meanwhile, Duterte’s performance and trust ratings in July are “both below majority level for the first time since November 2024,” Octa Research noted.

The latest performance rating of the vice president—whose impeachment trial started on July 6—is at 45 percent, showing a 5-percentage-point decline from her 50 percent rating in March.

The latest survey also showed that her dissatisfaction rating climbed to 36 percent.

Duterte’s trust rating also fell by 8 percentage points, from 55 percent in March to 47 percent in July, when 33 percent expressed distrust in her.

“The vice president’s trust and performance ratings are both below majority level for the first time since November 2024, but not for the first time in the full trend series,” Octa Research said.

“Both ratings previously stood at 49 percent in November 2024. Nevertheless, her July 2026 trust rating of 47 percent and performance rating of 45 percent are the lowest national ratings recorded for her in the available series beginning in October 2022,” it added.

Duterte’s drop in performance and trust ratings was “sharpest” in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon, with performance ratings dropping by 15 percentage points and 10 percentage points, respectively, and trust ratings falling by 12 percentage points and 13 percentage points, respectively.

Meanwhile, her bailiwick, Mindanao, still gave her high ratings—90 percent for performance and 89 percent for trust.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above across the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP