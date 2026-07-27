Sona 2026: Cayetano, other minority senators wear black in protest

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano flashes an ‘L’ sign as he poses for a photo with (from left) Sens. Mark Villar, Camille Villar, Loren Legarda, Pia Cayetano and Imee Marcos during the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress at the Senate on Monday, July 27, 2026. — Photo by Maila Ager/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines —Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano was dressed in a black long-sleeved barong Tagalog as a sign of protest when he attended the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress in the Senate.

Twenty-one of 24 senators were present when the session opened at 10:02 a.m.

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‘Rather watch 2026 Sona on TV’

Like Cayetano, other minority leaders like his sister, Pia, were dressed in black.

“We haven’t discussed it as a group yet. Personally, I’d rather just watch it on TV. I think the administration would probably be more comfortable with that arrangement as well,” the minority leader told reporters when asked if his group would attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address in the afternoon.

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“And it’s my simple way of protesting, including by wearing black,” Cayetano added.

Citing the 1986 People Power revolution, the minority leader believes that democracy is currently in danger, noting critics of the administration who have been charged and sent to jail.

“It’s about freedom and democracy,” he stressed. “Just look at all those who have been charged and imprisoned.”

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“If you stay quiet and go along with them, it’s like, ‘If you can’t beat them, join them.’ You may be happy, but the country is the one that suffers. But if you stand by your principles, you’re the one who gets charged,” he went on.

His two colleagues in the minority — Sens. Rodante Marcoleta and Jinggoy Estrada — are currently jailed in connection with two separate non-bailable charges. /das

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