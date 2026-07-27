Pax Silica could bring 200,000 jobs to PH

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: Undersecretary of State Jacob Helberg Convenes The Pax Silica Summit, the first convening of a high level, private gathering focused on economic security and the establishment of a new grouping of partners tailored for the AI economy at Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg/AFP (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — A US-led coalition aiming to anchor critical mineral, semiconductor, and AI supply chains in the Philippines could generate as much as P180 billion in annual revenues and nearly 200,000 jobs for Filipinos once fully operational — a payoff officials say is now a decade away.

That estimate comes from Joshua Bingcang, president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), during a briefing in Malacañang on Thursday.

Bingcang said the Pax Silica coalition has more than doubled in size since April, growing from 14 countries — when the Philippines signed on as the 13th participant — to over 30 today.

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“Many nations want to be part of this initiative because it pools the resources, talent and competitive advantages of member countries to build these industries,” Bingcang said, adding that “the Philippines has much to contribute, given our rich natural resources and highly skilled local workforce.”

While Bingcang did not name all the countries involved, the US Department of State has listed 23 signatories: Argentina, Australia, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Panama, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Taiwan, while not a formal signatory, has endorsed the coalition’s principles through a joint statement on US-Taiwan economic security cooperation.

Billions in projected government revenue

Pax Silica is designed to strengthen global supply chains across critical minerals, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, energy, and logistics. In the Philippines, a 1,620-hectare site in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac has been earmarked as the proposed location for an AI and advanced manufacturing hub under the initiative.

Bingcang said the national government and local government units stand to collect between P68 billion and P75 billion in tax revenues annually once the hub is running.

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The topic featured prominently in this week’s Malacañang meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also discussed the broader Luzon Economic Corridor. Rubio reaffirmed the State Department’s commitment — in coordination with the US Congress — to deliver more than $100 million in new foreign assistance to upgrade infrastructure and advance logistics and energy projects in Subic, ahead of the inaugural LEC Investment Forum set for September.

$10 billion first phase, up to $70 billion long-term

According to Bingcang, the initial phase calls for roughly $10 billion in internal infrastructure investment, to be funded by participating member countries. Once fully built out, he said the project’s total investment potential could reach $40 billion to $70 billion — figures he stressed “are based on scientific studies, not speculation.”

At full capacity, BCDA estimates the hub will directly create 130,000 to 190,000 high-quality jobs, with 90 percent going to Filipino workers. That would add to the roughly 150,000 existing workers in Clark and 170,000 in Subic, which is expected to serve as the hub’s logistics partner.

“Our goal is to turn the country from one experiencing brain drain into one benefiting from brain gain,” Bingcang said. “We know that the Philippines has an abundance of talented professionals, yet many of our engineers and computer science graduates work abroad for major global companies. Imagine if they could instead work here in our own country, contributing to national development.”

More than 50 companies interested

Bingcang earlier told the Inquirer that over 50 companies — including several trillion-dollar tech firms — have expressed interest in investing in the first Pax Silica site. The BCDA has already signed a memorandum of understanding with a Korean and a Japanese company.

He noted that only one or two of the interested firms plan to build data centers, which generate relatively few jobs; the bulk of investment is expected to flow into manufacturing and clean energy.

Framework agreement targeted for November

The BCDA is aiming to finalize a framework agreement for Pax Silica by November. Bingcang said that if US President Donald Trump visits Manila that month for the 49th Asean Leaders’ Summit, the agreement could be unveiled as one of the major announcements marking the 80th anniversary of Philippines-US relations. Under that timeline, construction could begin as early as the first quarter of 2028.

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