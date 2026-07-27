Stricter anti-bullying measures pushed in Cebu amid rising reports

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) is pushing for stricter implementation of anti-bullying policies in schools across the province, citing the growing number of reported incidents and the influence of technology and online platforms on young people.

The call was made through a resolution approved during the PB’s regular session on Monday, July 20, 2026, urging all public and private elementary and secondary schools in Cebu to strictly implement the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, or Republic Act No. 10627, and strengthen the Cebu Safe Schools Program.

Increasing bullying reports

First District Board Member Antonio Bacaltos Jr., author of the resolution, said the measure was prompted by the increasing reports of bullying and violence being reported through news platforms and other media.

“Daghan jud ta’g nadawat nga reports. Bisag sa balita lang nato daan — sa newspaper, TV, radyo, ug online news — grabe kay daghan na jud kaayo,” Bacaltos said in an interview posted in the Provincial Board Facebook page.

(We have received many reports. Even from the news alone — newspapers, television, radio, and online news — there have already been so many.)

Bacaltos said bullying and disciplinary problems have also become more complicated as teachers and parents face limitations in disciplining children.

He also pointed to the growing influence of technology and online gaming on young people, saying these developments highlight the need for stronger preparation and intervention from schools, local governments, and communities.

The resolution cited recent incidents of campus violence, including the fatal shooting in Tacloban City, as highlighting vulnerabilities in school security, bullying prevention, and mental health interventions.

Bacaltos said the province must strengthen its measures to protect children rather than allow bullying to become normalized.

“Dili nato i-parehas sa ubang nasod nga okay lang bully-bullyhon ka. Nga diri sa atoa, protektahan gyud nato atong mga kabatan-onan,” he said.

(We should not be like other countries where bullying is simply tolerated. Here, we must protect our young people.)

Cebu Safe Schools program

Under the resolution, schools are encouraged to conduct mandatory and age-appropriate anti-bullying orientation programs for students, parents, and school personnel at the beginning of every academic year.

They are also urged to ensure the active and functional operation of their Child Protection Committees to facilitate the reporting, investigation, and intervention of bullying cases.

The resolution further calls for schools to work closely with municipal and city social welfare and development offices, the Provincial Youth Development Office, and barangay units to provide localized intervention and psychosocial support.

Bacaltos said the Cebu Safe Schools Program is intended to create a learning environment where students feel secure and are encouraged to attend school.

READ: Safe schools: Cebu deploys 2.5K personnel, eyes anti-bullying hotline

“Kung safe ang mga bata, walay bullying siguro, nindot siguro ang environment sa eskwelahan. Ganahan silang moadto’g eskwelahan,” Bacaltos said.

(When children are safe and there is no bullying, the school environment becomes better. They will be more willing to go to school.)

He noted that some students may avoid attending school because they are being bullied, making school safety an important factor in their education and development.

Stronger safety, mental health measures

The Cebu Safe Schools Program seeks to establish uniform policies on violence prevention, emergency response, and mental health services in schools across the province.

Among the measures cited in the resolution are the installation of CCTV cameras and metal detectors, the strengthening of guidance and counseling services, and the strict implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Act, or Republic Act No. 12080.

The resolution further emphasizes the need to intensify awareness campaigns, strengthen Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) engagements, and ensure the full functionality of Child Protection Committees in all educational institutions.

READ: DOJ to start handling bullying cases at local level

Students urged to ‘magbinuotan’

Bacaltos said protecting students is important not only for their present safety but also for their future role in society.

He urged students to focus on their studies, build positive relationships with their classmates and schoolmates, and treat one another with kindness.

“Magbinuotan lang gyud ta ug concentrate lang gyud ta sa atong relasyon sa atong mga classmates ug schoolmates,” Bacaltos said.

(Let us be kind and focus on maintaining good relationships with our classmates and schoolmates.)

Bacaltos said today’s students will eventually become the leaders of the future, making it necessary to protect and prepare them while they are still young.

The resolution will be furnished to the Schools Division Offices of the Department of Education in Cebu, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and local government units across the province for their information and appropriate action.

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