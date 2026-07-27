Lacson bares new evidence of double billing in Taguig ghost projects

Senator Panfilo Lacson (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has shared new evidence that indicated double billing and collection involving “ghost” infrastructure projects in Taguig City, the political bailiwick of former Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

One case involved two supposedly different projects that shared the same photo for billing purposes, while another involved a single slope protection project that received two separate budget appropriations, according to Sen. Lacson.

“TAGUIG GHOST INFRA PROJECTS UPDATE #4: Two different projects, two distinct appropriations, two different technical descriptions and locations, two different contractors, but sharing the same photo for billing purposes. Status: both billed and collected,” he said in a post on X, referring to the first case.

“(The second case involves) One slope protection project, one location, one technical description, two separate budget appropriations. Status: both billed and collected,” he added. “Are these not criminal acts?”

Latest finding involving Taguig ghost projects

The latest findings add to the growing body of evidence gathered by Lacson and his team on anomalous infrastructure projects in Taguig City.

READ: Lacson hints anew at more ‘damning evidence’ in Taguig ‘ghost’ projects

“The full details and pieces of evidence will be turned over to the Ombudsman or presented during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings when called,” Lacson said.

Meanwhile, he said a person’s character – and whether he is guilty or innocent – is shown by how he responds when his integrity is attacked.

”BE NOT AFRAID. When one’s integrity is attacked, his character is revealed and tested. The guilty bargains and pleads; the innocent stands his ground and challenges his attacker on even terms,” Lacson said in a post on X Saturday evening.

READ: Taguig ‘ghost projects’ probe identifies 3 alleged bagmen — Lacson

“Be Not Afraid” is also the name of the coalition Lacson launched in 2005 to promote accountability and encourage citizens to stand up against corruption.

“This is not about friendship or personal fights, this is about accountability,” he said. (PNA)

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