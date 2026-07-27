Sara Duterte dismisses resignation talk: ‘Never gonna happen’
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed rumors that she would step down from office, saying such a move is “never going to happen” because it would amount to betraying the people who elected her.
She made the remark amid speculation that she could resign while facing an impeachment trial over allegations involving the misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and grave threat.
“Never gonna happen. I will not resign because that would be a betrayal to the 32.2 million of our countrymen who voted for me,” said the vice president in a chance interview, as seen on a pro-Duterte Facebook page, Padayon and Updates.
READ: Sara Duterte can still resign before impeachment trial begins — lawyers
She even addressed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directly, daring him to remove her from her post.
“If BBM (Bongbong Marcos) wants to, he can remove me. He can do everything to remove me,” she said.
To recall, Duterte’s defense team in the impeachment trial likewise disputed the rumors by saying that resignation has never been discussed between them and their client.
The Senate impeachment court recently concluded tackling the House prosecution’s presentation of evidence for Article IV of the articles of impeachment against Duterte.
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