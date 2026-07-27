Archival pins hopes on Sona for Cebu infrastructure funding

Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to announce the release of pending Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) allocations during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying the funds would help fast-track infrastructure projects in the city.

Speaking hours before Marcos delivered his annual address, Archival said local governments welcomed the national government’s decision to channel more development funds directly to local government units instead of national agencies.

He hopes that the President would order the release of LGSF allocations intended for infrastructure projects.

“Naa silay gihingalan og LGSF — Local Government Support Fund. In fact, nakadawat na ta […] naa sa’y fund para sa infrastructure. And I hope nga iyang ma-announce nga ang kining mga infrastructure projects nga i-fund didto sa LGSF, iya na nga ma-release,” Archival said.

(They created what they call the Local Government Support Fund. In fact, we have already received funding […] and there is also a fund for infrastructure. I hope he announces that the infrastructure projects funded through the LGSF will finally be released.)

READ: Corruption, food prices top Sona issues in polls

Aside from infrastructure funding, Archival said he wanted Marcos to focus on the country’s economy, food production, disaster resilience, and peace and order.

He stressed that food security should remain among the national government’s priorities, while disaster preparedness requires a more coordinated approach among local governments.

“Ang food production is very important sa tibuok nato nga siyudad — sa atong Pilipinas,” he added. (Food production is very important for our cities and for the entire Philippines.)

The mayor also called for uniform national programs that cities could adopt in preparing for earthquakes, typhoons, volcanic eruptions and other disasters.

“Maayo unta naa ta’y certain uniform nga mga programa para ani,” he said. (It would be better if we had uniform programs for these.)

READ: In first SOCA, Archival seeks billions in nat’l funds for Cebu projects

LGSF central to City Hall’s plans

Archival’s appeal aligns with the funding strategy he outlined during his first State of the City Address earlier this month, where he said Cebu City would rely heavily on national government grants, agency partnerships, and private-sector investments to finance major development projects instead of depending solely on locally generated revenues.

During the SOCA, the mayor disclosed that Cebu City had already secured a P145-million LGSF grant to purchase rice for distribution to indigent families.

He also said the city continues to pursue additional national funding for food security, water supply, flood control, and other infrastructure projects, noting that available government assistance could eventually reach P1 billion if the city aggressively pursued funding opportunities.

Archival hopes for BRT support

Archival said he hopes Marcos mentions the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in his Sona, describing it as one of the Department of Transportation’s biggest infrastructure undertakings and a key solution to Cebu City’s worsening traffic congestion.

The mayor acknowledged that the project’s foreign funding had been reduced after the World Bank withdrew part of its financing but expressed optimism that the national government would continue supporting its implementation.

“Usa sa mga problema nga atong giatubang ang kaning traffic problem […] Wala gyud ta’y mass public transport,” Archival said. (One of the biggest problems we face is traffic […] because our city still lacks a mass public transport system.)

Last week, Archival also met with the Regional Project Monitoring Team of the Regional Development Council to discuss the CBRT’s progress, particularly the acquisition of road right-of-way along B. Rodriguez Street.

He said the National Government had allocated P900 million for right-of-way acquisition, with about half already downloaded to the city.

READ: Archival won’t back call to cancel CBRT’s SRP component

However, payment to affected property owners slowed because documents still carried the previous mayor’s name and required updating before disbursement could proceed.

The mayor added that negotiations with property owners continue, although the city may initiate expropriation proceedings for owners who refuse to sell.

He also warned that delays could affect the release of the remaining national funds since authorities require the city to utilize at least 70 percent of the initial allocation before the balance can be downloaded.

READ: COA: Cebu City spent only P344.45M of P4.31-B Development Fund in 2025

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