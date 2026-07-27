PSA warning: Digital nat’l IDs printed on PVC cards are not valid

National ID File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos should not print their Digital National IDs on PVC or plastic cards, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) warned.

The agency says such copies carry no legal validity and could expose those who produce or distribute them to criminal penalties under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act.

The advisory comes as thousands of Filipinos continue waiting for their official physical National ID cards and increasingly rely on the Digital National ID and paper-based ePhilID for government and private transactions.

According to the PSA, only the agency holds the authority to print and issue National IDs.

As a result, Digital National IDs reproduced on PVC or plastic cards cannot serve as valid proof of identity or age in either public or private transactions.

PSA also reminded businesses, government offices, and other relying parties not to honor printed PVC versions of the Digital National ID.

READ: Tired of waiting for your National ID card? Here’s why it’s delayed

Unauthorized printing carries jail time

The agency warned that individuals or groups who print, manufacture, or issue unauthorized National IDs violate Republic Act No. 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act.

Violators face three to six years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from P1 million to P3 million, the PSA said.

The warning comes amid reports of individuals and online sellers offering printed versions of Digital National IDs, often marketed as substitutes for the government’s official plastic card.

Why many still don’t have physical cards

The advisory also comes as many registrants continue asking when they will receive their physical National IDs.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Johndel Christofer Dunting, Registration Officer III and National ID regional focal person of PSA Central Visayas, explained that several factors continue to delay card issuance despite successful registration.

These include manual identity verification, failed quality inspections on printed cards, and the expiration of the government’s printing contract with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which previously produced the physical cards.

READ: Need a National ID? Here’s where and how to get one in Cebu

Dunting stressed that delayed delivery does not mean a person’s registration failed.

Instead, every application undergoes multiple verification processes to prevent duplicate identities before authorities approve card production.

Some printed cards also fail final quality inspection and require reprinting before delivery, further extending waiting periods.

The PSA has started looking for a new printing service provider to resume large-scale production of physical National IDs.

Digital ID already carries full validity

While registrants wait for their physical cards, the PSA encourages the public to use the Digital National ID available through the government’s eGov PH application.

The agency previously clarified that the Digital National ID carries the same legal validity and functions as the physical National ID.

Likewise, the paper-based ePhilID remains a legitimate government-issued identification document—not merely a temporary replacement.

Applicants without smartphones or internet access may request an ePhilID through authorized PSA registration centers nationwide.

Verify—not print

Rather than printing Digital National IDs on plastic cards, the PSA urged establishments and institutions to verify their authenticity through the National ID Check platform.

The agency also reminded the public to transact only with authorized PSA registration centers and remain vigilant against scammers offering “expedited processing,” fake National IDs, or unofficial printing services.

READ: PSA: 12M national ID cards up for delivery in 2026

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