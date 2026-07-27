LIVE: SONA 2026 of President Bongbong Marcos

Composite image by INQUIRER

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, July 27, 2026, starting at 4:00 p.m. The address is expected to run for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.

Amid mounting public pressure for job creation, affordable food, and tougher anti-corruption measures, the president is expected to highlight his administration’s accomplishments and goals for the final two years of his term.

This follows last year’s widely noted “Mahiya naman kayo!“ warning against corruption in flood control projects.

Watch the 2026 Sona live video stream below, and stay tuned here for real-time updates and key highlights as the speech unfolds.

‘MAY EALA INSPIRE MORE PINOYS TO PLAY’

Sona 2026: More tax relief initiatives proposed by Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — During his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced and proposed multiple tax relief measures.

“To ensure the continued progress of the middle class amidst the lingering effects of the crisis, we will pursue tax relief measures that promote growth, generate revenue, and advance equity toward socio-economic sustainability.”

READ FULL STORY HERE.

A PH ROCKET IN SPACE

Sona 2026: P800M flood control funds recovered—Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2026 on Monday that over P800 million out of P20 billion worth of ill-gotten assets from anomalous flood control projects were returned to the government.

“All proceeds recovered from the corrupt will be immediately returned to the public treasury,” Marcos said.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

80,000 TEACHERS, SCHOOL HEADS RISE

‘AI IS HERE TO STAY’

REMOVAL OF SYSTEMS LOSS CHARGES

CONDOLENCES TO BEREAVED IN SCHOOL VIOLENCE

EDUCATION A TOP PRIORITY

SONA 2026: Marcos says reforms within DPWH have started

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, 2026, that reforms at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have begun.

This comes after giving out an order to investigate allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

RECONSIDERING NUCLEAR ENERGY

MORE INCOME TAX EXEMPTIONS SOUGHT

MARCOS SEEKS TO REVISIT NUCLEAR ENERGY PRODUCTION

FOR STRONGER AGRICULTURE, FOOD SECURITY

GOV’T BATS FOR E-VEHICLES

DISCOUNTS FOR REGULAR, PRIORITY PASSENGERS

TAX EXEMPTION FOR LOW-INCOME WORKERS

BALIKBAYAN TEACHERS TO JOIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

‘PERA NG TAUMBAYAN, PARA SA MAMAMAYAN’

Sona 2026: Romualdez cases to be filed soon, says Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has maintained that he is the president of the nation and not of his family, as he noted the Office of the Ombudsman’s announcement that cases will soon be filed against his cousin, former House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

During the early part of his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, Marcos said that it might be painful for him to see cases against Romualdez, he has to do the right thing.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

MARCOS BOASTS RICE AID PROGRAM

Cayetanos, Imee Marcos, Legarda, Padilla to skip 2026 Sona

MANILA, Philippines — Several minority bloc senators have announced they will skip the physical gathering for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2026.

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano stated in an interview that he plans to skip the event, noting that his absence might make things easier for the administration.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

NOT IN ATTENDANCE

SENATE, HOUSE OPEN JOINT SESSION

MARCOS ARRIVES AT BATASANG PAMBANSA

MARCOS ENTERS SESSION HALL FOR 5TH SONA

Sona 2026: Cayetano, other minority senators wear black in protest

MANILA, Philippines —Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano was dressed in a black long-sleeved barong Tagalog as a sign of protest when he attended the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress in the Senate.

Twenty-one of 24 senators were present when the session opened at 10:02 a.m.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

Amnesty International slaps PBBM with ‘failing’ mark ahead of 5th Sona

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Just hours before delivering his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was handed another “failed” grade by Amnesty International (AI) Philippines, which sharply criticized his administration’s record on human rights and social justice.

The human rights organization’s 2025-2026 evaluation pointed out the President’s failure to make headway in three vital areas: safeguarding human rights defenders (HRDs), upholding press freedom, and pushing forward with climate justice.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

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