Diesel, gasoline prices set to jump by up to P7.30 on July 28

PRICE HIKE. Oil prices greet motorists at a gas station in Paco, Manila on Monday (July 27, 2026). Prices are slated to increase effective July 28 — diesel by PHP7.32 per liter, gasoline by PHP6.80 per liter and kerosene by PHP4.22 per liter. (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

Filipino motorists are set to feel the pinch this week, with oil companies preparing to raise pump prices by roughly P7 per liter starting Tuesday — one of the steeper single-week increases so far this year.

Unioil was first to issue an advisory on the adjustment, confirming that diesel prices will climb by P7.30 per liter, while gasoline will rise by P6.80 per liter effective Tuesday.

The hike comes on the heels of a sharp jump in global crude prices, driven by renewed fighting between the United States and Iran that rattled energy markets and pushed oil prices up more than 3.5 percent.

READ MORE: Oil down more than 5% on renewed hopes for US-Iran deal

As of this report, other major fuel retailers have not yet released their own pricing advisories, though industry watchers expect similar adjustments to follow suit given the shared cost pressures from the global market.

Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas warned last Friday that the situation could worsen before it improves. He said fresh attacks in the Middle East raise the risk of further price increases, as the conflict continues to stoke concerns over global oil supply.

With tensions in the region still unresolved, motorists may need to brace for additional adjustments in the weeks ahead, depending on how the conflict develops and how it continues to ripple through international crude markets.

READ MORE: Up to P6.50/liter hike in oil prices looms next week

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