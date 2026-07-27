Bacaro TKOs Thai foe in 2 rounds, captures WBF Silver welterweight title

Carlo Bacaro (middle) is flanked by his manager Jake Verano (left) and boxing promoter Lorenzo Chao Sy (right). | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carlo “Brown Sugar” Bacaro delivered a statement victory, stopping Thailand’s Channarong Injampa in the second round to capture the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight championship in the main event of “Fist of Fury XII: Cebu Clash 2026” on Sunday, July 26, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bacaro, a Hong Kong–based Negrense dictated the pace from the opening bell before unleashing a crushing left hook that caught Injampa flush and sent the Thai challenger crashing to the canvas at the 2:16 mark of the second round. Injampa failed to beat the count, handing Bacaro an emphatic technical knockout victory.

The referee, Melchor Arong, didn’t bother to make the mandatory count after seeing Injampa helpless lying flat on the canvas, with half of the latter’s body already falling out of the ring.

The 26-year-old pride of Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, improved to 15–2 with nine knockouts, while Injampa slipped to 21–25 with 15 knockouts.

Injampa needed several minutes to recover from the knockout and received applause from the Cebuano boxing fans who observed him closely.

Bacaro’s comeback

The victory marked a strong comeback for Bacaro, who suffered a ninth-round stoppage against Japanese contender Ryota Toyoshima in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super welterweight title fight at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo three months ago.

It was also Bacaro’s first fight in Cebu since 2025. Bacaro considered Cebu as his hometown despite being a native of Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, since this is where he started and built his career as a prospect of the Omega Boxing Gym. He fought here in Cebu in July 2025 against Chinese Wanxuan Lin where he won by unanimous decision.

Bacaro now fights under the Hong Kong–based Verano Boxing Club of former pro-turned-boxing-manager-and-promoter Jake Verano.

READ: Fist of Fury 12 full fight card announced

Fist of Fury 12

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Chan Sala pulled off an upset after halting previously unbeaten Hong Kong prospect Saagar Pradhan via fifth-round technical knockout. Sala raised his record to 14–12 with nine knockouts, while Pradhan absorbed the first defeat of his professional career after opening with eight straight victories.

On the undercard, Junebirth Bantay of the Chao Sy Stable forced Joseph Lanat’s corner to stop the fight after the third round. Lanat refused to stand from his stool after the break, awarding Bantay the TKO win. Meanwhile, 2026 Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Jaervi Hernani successfully passed his toughest professional test yet, earning a unanimous decision over Norman Russiana.

READ: Capuloy, Bacaro lose in Japan bouts

Also picking up victories were Wengel Mendoza, who earned a unanimous decision against Jed Malinao; Robert Jon Seares, who edged Junriel Dominic Navares by majority decision; and Ken Danila, who finished Jeffrey Stella with a second-round stoppage.

The boxing event was promoted by Lorenzo “Chao” Sy of the Chao Sy International Promotions in partnership with Verano Boxing Club and Ringside Fitness Gym.

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