Cayetanos, Imee Marcos, Legarda, Padilla to skip 2026 Sona

(FROM LEFT) Loren Legarda, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos, and Robin Padilla (PHOTO FROM JOSEPH B. VIDAL/SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES/FACEBOOK)

MANILA, Philippines — Several minority bloc senators have announced they will skip the physical gathering for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday afternoon, July 27, 2026.

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano stated in an interview that he plans to skip the event, noting that his absence might make things easier for the administration.

READ: LIVE: SONA 2026 of President Bongbong Marcos

“I think I’d prefer to just watch it on TV. Maybe the administration is more comfortable that way and it’s my simple way of protesting,” Cayetano said partly in Filipino.

Sen. Pia Cayetano’s office also confirmed through a text message that she will not be attending the annual event.

In a separate interview, Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of the president, said she will not attend the Sona, but will listen to it.

“I’ll be okay to listen. We just feel bad because the minority is being imprisoned, prosecuted,” Sen. Marcos said.

She added that other members of the minority, particularly Sens. Robin Padilla and Loren Legarda, might also skip the event. /gsg

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