Archival: Why does Binaliw take private waste but reject Cebu City trash

Mayor Nestor Archival | CDN Photo/ Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday questioned why the privately operated Binaliw landfill continues accepting waste from private haulers while refusing to receive garbage from the Cebu City Government, even as the city scrambles for disposal options amid its lingering waste crisis.

Archival raised the issue during a press conference after reporters sought updates on when the city could resume dumping at the Binaliw landfill, which stopped accepting Cebu City’s garbage following the deadly landfill collapse in January.

“What bothers me is that they don’t allow the city to dump there, but they allow private entities. They should explain to me why,” Archival said.

The mayor said the Binaliw landfill has yet to inform the city when, or if, it will reopen its facility to Cebu City’s garbage trucks.

READ: Binaliw landfill still ‘critical’, at risk of fire

“Wala. Wala gyud pa’y notice gikan sa Binaliw landfill. In fact, nag-hangyo unta ko nila nga makalabay na lang ta didto. Pero ang problema, wala man gud sila mohatag sa ilang bid. Sa ato pa, ingon sila nga ayaw una mo og labay,” he said.

(No. We still haven’t received any notice from the Binaliw landfill. In fact, I already appealed to them to allow us to dump there. But the problem is they have not submitted their bid. In other words, they were telling us not to dump there yet.)

READ: Cebu City to stop SRP garbage disposal by July 25; daily barangay collection eyed

Archival said he found it difficult to understand why the landfill accepts waste from private clients but not from the local government.

“Ang ako lang nga [concern] kay dili nila palabayon ang siyudad, pero gipalabay nila ang mga private. Angay unta nilang isulti nako ngano man ni. Naa man ni silay business permit para sa tanan, nya dili nila palabayon ang city,” he said.

(What concerns me is that they won’t allow the city to dump there, but they allow private clients. They should explain why. They have a business permit that covers everyone, yet they refuse to accommodate the city.)

He said the city continues searching for alternative disposal sites while waiting for Binaliw’s decision.

“That’s why, ang option nato karon, nangita ta og labayanan kung asa nato madala ang atong basura,” Archival said.

(That’s why our option now is to continue looking for other disposal sites where we can bring our garbage.)

READ: DENR-7 orders stop to Cebu City’s SRP waste transfer station operations

SRP garbage ban reset to July 31

Archival announced that the city moved the implementation of its ban on barangay garbage trucks unloading waste at the South Road Properties (SRP) from July 25 to July 31, citing documentation requirements and coordination with stakeholders.

The city has already completed meetings with the Department of Public Services (DPS), private contractors, garbage truck drivers, and barangay captains to prepare for the transition.

“Ang nahitabo, nag-move ta og gamay because naay certain documentation. So, ang atong schedule is July 31,” the mayor said. (We moved it slightly because of certain documentation requirements. Our schedule is now July 31.)

Archival said DPS has already designated transfer points where barangay garbage trucks will hand over collected waste to the city’s contractors.

The transfer operations will begin at 11 p.m. on July 31 and should finish by around 3 a.m.

Barangays that still collect mixed waste will bring their garbage to the designated exchange areas, while the 10 barangays already practicing waste segregation will continue bringing segregated waste directly to the city’s eco-stations.

READ: Breaking waste management law causes dumpsite disasters – Legarda

Transfer station still under study

The mayor also confirmed that the city continues studying the construction of a permanent transfer station, an option previously suggested by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

He said one concept involves smaller barangay trucks unloading waste into larger hauling trucks through an elevated loading platform, allowing garbage to move more efficiently without creating another disposal site.

Archival said the proposal remains under evaluation, particularly its cost and construction timeline.

Another option under review involves an enclosed, concreted transfer facility with walls to contain foul odors, in line with DENR’s recommendations.

“This is still part of the plan. Wala nato na gi-erase.” (This is still part of the plan. We have not removed it from our plans.)

Garbage worsens flooding

During the same press conference, Archival blamed improper garbage disposal for worsening flooding in parts of Cebu City, particularly around the Santa Teresita area in Tisa.

The mayor said city personnel found drainage and water-retention facilities clogged with trash, reducing their capacity to hold and release floodwater.

“Makita nato nga ang nisulod sa tangke, puro mga garbage. I think half of it, mga garbage,” he said.(We found that the tank had filled with garbage. I think about half of it consisted of trash.)

Archival said flood mitigation requires not only government infrastructure projects but also public cooperation in proper waste disposal.

“Dili lang ni responsibilidad sa gobyerno pagpangita og paagi. Responsibilidad gyud ni nato tanan,” he said. (This is not only the government’s responsibility. It is everyone’s responsibility.)

He added that while the city has nearly completed flood-control infrastructure in the area, garbage carried into drainage canals continues to reduce the system’s effectiveness and causes floodwaters to overflow during heavy rains.

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