Sona 2026: Romualdez cases to be filed soon, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his fifth State of the Nation address. | Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has maintained that he is the president of the nation and not of his family, as he noted the Office of the Ombudsman’s announcement that cases will soon be filed against his cousin, former House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

During the early part of his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, Marcos said that it might be painful for him to see cases against Romualdez, he has to do the right thing.

“Dumating na tayo sa punto na ayon sa Ombudsman, ay malapit na ang paghain ng patong-patong na kaso laban sa dating Speaker. Masakit man sa atin ito, ngunit kailangan nating gawin ang tama. Hindi ako Pangulo ng aking pamilya, hindi ako Pangulo ng aking kaibigan,” Marcos said.

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Nation’s, not family’s leader

“Ako ay Pangulo ng Pilipinas, at ang tungkulin ko ay sa inyo, ang aking mga kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

Romualdez has been one of the individuals accused of allowing insertions into infrastructure projects, which has resulted into anomalous flood control projects. The former Speaker, who represents Leyte’s first district, has maintained innocence, noting that not one person has control over the entire budget process.

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