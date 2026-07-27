Sambag 2 shooting: Suspect arrested hours after attack

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 25-year-old man on the same day he allegedly shot a 38-year-old man in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, following a hot pursuit operation.

In a Monday, July 27 interview, Police Major Aris B. Tormo, chief of the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) Abellana Police Station, said the suspect was arrested at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, less than 10 hours after the shooting.

Hot pursuit; motive probed

The suspect was apprehended at his residence in Barangay Sambag w during the hot pursuit operation.

Tormo said the suspect had just been released from jail after serving time for a case involving illegal possession of firearms.

READ: Cebu City: Man killed after allegedly opening fire during search

However, he said investigators are still determining the motive behind the shooting and whether other individuals were involved, adding that disclosing further details at this stage could affect the ongoing investigation and possible follow-up operation.

Victim underwent surgery

According to the police report, the shooting happened at around 9:55 a.m. in Sitio ISKP, Barangay Sambag II.

Police said the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital by the time responding officers arrived at the scene.

He was accompanied by his live-in partner and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the jaw.

As of this writing, police said the victim is recuperating from his injury.

READ: Dalaguete shooting: Gunman in tricycle driver slay nabbed in Cebu City

Gunman fled after attack

Initial police investigation showed that the then-unidentified suspect allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the area.

Police earlier described the gunman as wearing a black jacket, a blue cap, and a face mask.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the crime scene and recovered one fired cartridge case of still undetermined caliber.

Hot pursuit leads to arrest

Immediately after the shooting was reported at around 10:10 a.m., police launched hot pursuit and forward-and-backward tracking operations to identify and locate the suspect.

The operations eventually led to the suspect’s arrest at around 7 p.m. that same day, Tormo said.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting and whether a follow-up operation will be necessary.

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