PRO-7: 170 drug-related, 92 wanted person arrests in a week

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) arrested 170 drug suspects in 156 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across the region from July 19 to 25, 2026, according to its weekly accomplishment report.

The operations also resulted in the seizure of 836.13 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of ₱5.69 million.

PRO-7 also conducted 71 anti-illegal gambling operations, leading to the arrest of 110 persons and the confiscation of ₱16,897 in betting money.

Meanwhile, police carried out 54 operations against loose firearms, confiscating or recovering 52 firearms, arresting 15 persons, and seizing 40 rounds of ammunition and four explosives.

READ: 7 nabbed, ₱692K shabu seized in 2-day Cebu buy-busts

The regional police office likewise reported the arrest of 92 wanted persons, including 16 most wanted persons and 76 other wanted persons, during the one-week reporting period.

Separate accomplishment reports released by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) also detailed anti-criminality operations conducted within their respective jurisdictions during the succeeding reporting period of July 20 to 26, 2026.

Cebu City operations

In Cebu City, the CCPO conducted 68 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 71 persons and the seizure of 148.14 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱1,007,352.

The city police also carried out 12 operations against loose firearms, arresting 10 persons while seizing or recovering 10 firearms.

For anti-illegal gambling, the CCPO conducted 28 operations, resulting in the arrest of 64 persons and the confiscation of ₱5,866.

Police also arrested 26 wanted persons in citywide operations, including three most wanted persons and 23 other wanted persons.

READ: Weeklong police work nets wanted persons, yields drugs, firearms

Cebu province crackdown

Separately, the CPPO recorded 32 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 39 persons.

Authorities also seized 137.93 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of ₱937,924, while 65 cases were filed.

For operations against wanted persons, the provincial police served 32 warrants, conducted 30 operations, and arrested 30 individuals, including six most wanted persons and 24 other wanted persons.

In its campaign against loose firearms, the CPPO conducted eight operations, arrested five persons, confiscated five firearms, received the surrender of three firearms, recovered one explosive, filed five cases, and conducted one Oplan Katok.

The provincial police also carried out 26 anti-illegal gambling operations, leading to the arrest of 32 persons, the confiscation of ₱8,554, and the filing of 26 cases.

Apart from its anti-criminality campaign, the CPPO also conducted 1,855 local ordinance enforcement operations. Police said these resulted in 2,905 violators being fined, 1,151 individuals being warned, and ₱1,126,000 in penalties being collected.

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