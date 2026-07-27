SONA 2026: Marcos says reforms within DPWH have started

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during his his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, 2026, that reforms at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have begun.

This comes after giving out an order to investigate allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

“Reforms within the DPWH have started,” he said in Filipino in his speech.

READ: Sona 2026: Romualdez cases to be filed soon, says Marcos

“We have brought in new graduates, along with honest and dependable job order and contract-of-service personnel,” he continued, speaking Filipino.

Aside from flood control projects, Marcos said all projects were thoroughly reviewed to ensure they were truly necessary and sound—covering everything from planning and pricing to implementation.

To prevent overpricing, the government ensured that the cost of materials aligned with market rates, he also said.

“Every project and its allocated funds are under close monitoring through the Transparency Portal, the Integrity Chain, and our partner civil society organizations,” he added. /jpv

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