Sona 2026: P800M flood control funds recovered—Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2026 on Monday that over P800 million out of P20 billion worth of ill-gotten assets from anomalous flood control projects were returned to the government.

“All proceeds recovered from the corrupt will be immediately returned to the public treasury,” Marcos said.

READ: SONA 2026: Marcos says reforms within DPWH have started

The president added that he is leaving up the prosecution to the Office of the Ombudsman as he put his faith on the “reasonable verdict” of the courts. /apl

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