Corr Chem routs EZ Pavers, completes CABC 8th Corporate Cup Final Four

A highlight of the elimination game between Corr Chem and EZ Pavers. | Cebu Architects Basketball Club photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Corr Chem secured the last Final Four berth in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 8th Corporate Cup after cruising past EZ Pavers, 86-71, in the final playoff game on Sunday, July 26, at the Game Changer Sports Facility in Mandaue City.

With the win, Corr Chem arranged a semifinal showdown against top contender SR & T Industrial Supply, while Landlite takes on Boysen in the other Final Four matchup.

Jyrell Allanic starred for Corr Chem with a game-high 24 points, along with six rebounds, four assists, and four steals to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

Kent Tauto-an and Rei Aureo each posted double-doubles with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Miguel Cenabre chipped in 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

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Aaron Yang paced EZ Pavers with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Gerald Lentorio added 18 points and nine boards. Jomar Watin contributed 13 points in the losing effort.

Come from behind

After trailing 19-18 at the end of the opening quarter, Corr Chem took control the rest of the way. It built a 53-40 halftime lead before stretching the advantage to as many as 24 points in the second half.

Corr Chem’s depth proved decisive, with its bench outscoring EZ Pavers’ reserves, 64-31. EZ Pavers, however, held the edge in fast-break points, 28-20, and narrowly won the points-off-turnovers battle, 9-8.

The CABC 8th Corporate Cup semifinals are set for August 2.

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