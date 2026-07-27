Marcos revisits push for nuclear energy program during SONA 2026

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., pushed to revisit nuclear energy production during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27.

Marcos revived the push for nuclear energy to reinforce the country’s energy security and reduce rising electricity costs.

Marcos said this after touting gains in petroleum service contracts, as well as hydrogen power plants.

READ: SONA 2026: More tax relief initiatives proposed by Marcos

“To push the envelope further, perhaps it is time for us to revisit nuclear energy production. We are already using nuclear energy in the fields of medicine, agriculture, water filtration, and the upcycling of plastic,” said Marcos.

“We are confident in its capacity to reinforce our energy security and bring down the cost of electricity in our country,” he added.

He vowed that the government will ensure that the implementation of nuclear power will be safe and that its benefits will be well explained to the public. /gsg

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