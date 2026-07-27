Sona 2026: Marcos revives push for nuclear energy program

File photo of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. (AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — In his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) today, July 27, 2026., President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pushed to revisit nuclear energy program to reinforce the country’s energy security and reduce rising power costs

The statement followed his promotion of advancements in petroleum service contracts and hydrogen power facilities.

READ: Marcos wants electricity system loss charges scrapped

“To push the envelope further, perhaps it is time for us to revisit nuclear energy production. We are already using nuclear energy in the fields of medicine, agriculture, water filtration, and the upcycling of plastic,” said Marcos.

“We are confident in its capacity to reinforce our energy security and bring down the cost of electricity in our country,” he added.

He vowed that the government will ensure that the implementation of nuclear power will be safe and that its benefits will be well explained to the public. /gsg

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