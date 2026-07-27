Cebu City probe recommends raps vs. bus drivers, electrician over reverse alarms

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered an investigation into a video showing a Cebu City bus allegedly playing inappropriate sound effects. CDN Digital photo (left), Screengrab from Marco Romas (right)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An investigation into the unauthorized installation of reverse alarms on Cebu City’s government-owned buses has recommended administrative charges against five bus drivers and an electrician.

Investigators found out that one driver installed and continued using the inappropriate sound that sparked public outrage during a funeral.

The Department of General Services (DGS) submitted its investigation report to the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), which will determine the appropriate administrative action against the personnel involved.

SILOY IS WATCHING: Reckless driving of public bus in south Cebu on video

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed Monday, July 27, that the report has already reached HR.

Cebu City’s staff and the rules

“Naa na’y report nga gihatag sa DGS, mapadulong na sa HR. Kung ang findings sa HR kinahanglan atong tangtangon, then we are going to terminate that guy,” Archival said.

(The DGS has already submitted its report to HR. If HR’s findings warrant dismissal, then we will terminate the services of that employee.)

Archival orders probe into video of Cebu City bus playing lewd audio

He said the city government intends to send a strong message against employees who disregard established rules.

“Para dili na magpadayon, ug naa man gani mga tawo naghuna-huna nga maghimo og mga butang nga dili angay, then ato na silang pagatangtangon,” he said. (So this will not continue, and if people are thinking of doing things they should not do, then we will remove them.)

Probe findings

However, Archival said the city will wait for HR’s recommendations before imposing any disciplinary action.

The July 20 investigation found that five bus drivers installed reverse (backup) alarms on their assigned city buses without securing approval from their supervisors or the department head.

Investigators said that the drivers claimed they had installed the alarms to improve operational safety because the buses have limited rear visibility that creates blind spots while reversing.

Four of the drivers used standard electronic reverse alarms saved from decommissioned city buses.

Inappropriate sounds picked

However, investigators singled out one driver for personally purchasing and installing a non-standard reverse alarm that emitted inappropriate sound effects. The same bus later appeared in the viral social media video recorded near a funeral service.

The investigation also established that the driver continued using the unauthorized alarm despite repeated reminders from fellow drivers to replace it with a standard warning device.

Investigators also found that the city’s assigned electrician installed the reverse alarms upon the drivers’ request without first verifying whether they had obtained the required approvals.

Administrative raps recommended

Although the probe found no evidence that government funds had been misused or that any employee profited financially from the modifications, investigators concluded that the personnel violated established procedures governing government property by modifying city vehicles without authorization.

The investigation recommended referring the report to the HRMO and the City Legal Office for evaluation and the possible filing of administrative cases under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RRACCS).

Investigators urged authorities to consider varying degrees of liability.

The report identified the driver who installed the viral alarm as bearing greater responsibility because he personally purchased the unauthorized device, ignored repeated warnings from fellow drivers, and continued operating the bus despite concerns over its appropriateness.

No financial benefit

The report also cited the electrician’s failure to verify whether the required approvals had been secured before installing the devices.

Meanwhile, investigators noted that the four other drivers installed standard reverse alarms solely to improve safety, used salvaged equipment from decommissioned buses, derived no financial benefit, and fully cooperated during the investigation.

Beyond recommending administrative proceedings, investigators also urged the city to remove all unauthorized reverse alarms, require prior written approval before modifying government vehicles, establish technical standards for reverse alarms, and conduct orientation sessions for drivers, mechanics, electricians, and other personnel.

Mayor: One driver ignored repeated warnings

Archival said that the DGS investigation uncovered five drivers who installed reverse alarms, but only one opted to use the inappropriate sound that later drew public criticism.

“Sa imbestigasyon, nakabalo ta nga naa’y lima kabuok driver nga nagbutang og reverse tone. Pero ang katong upat, ordinaryo ra nga accepted, ingon nila, sa LTO. Pero kato siyang usa, mao gyud to iyang gituyo,” the mayor said.

(The investigation found that five drivers installed reverse alarms. Four used ordinary alarms that they said were acceptable under LTO standards. But one deliberately chose that particular sound.)

He added that the driver had already received repeated warnings from fellow employees.

Alarm heard near church, cemetery

“Gibadlong na diay siya sa uban niyang mga kauban nga dili ni maayo. Pero nagpadayon lang gyud sa iyang gihimo. In fact, naa sa simbahan, naa sa sementeryo, iya nang gihimo,” Archival said.

(His fellow drivers had already warned him that it was inappropriate. But he continued using it. In fact, he used it near churches and cemeteries.)

The mayor also confirmed that the unauthorized reverse alarm has already been removed.

“Gipatangtang gyud to siya. Wala man na gi-require sa DGS nga butangan. Sila lang ang mga driver mao’y nagbutang niana,” he said.

(We had it removed. The DGS never required those alarms. The drivers installed them on their own.)

Archival also reminded city employees to stay within the limits of their authority.

Compelled by public criticism

“Kung naa kay angay tan-aw nimo nga angay imong himoon, pahibaloa ang imong superior. Dili lang kay ug unsa’y imong buhaton, bahala na lang kay ikaw ra gyud,” he said.

(If you think something needs to be done, inform your superior. You cannot simply act on your own.)

The investigation stemmed from a viral social media video showing a city-owned bus emitting lewd sound effects while passing near a funeral, prompting criticism from the public and an order from Archival for a formal inquiry.

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