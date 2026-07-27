Uplift cash aid release happening this week, SSS says

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ILOILO CITY – Qualified members of the Social Security System (SSS) can expect to receive this week ₱2,000 cash aid under the government’s expanded Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (Uplift) program.

“Our target date for releasing is before the end of July. So we are expecting that this week we will start the release,” SSS Visayas West 2 Division Senior Communications Analyst Amiel Genova said.

The program is targeting to benefit 1.5 million members nationwide.

READ: 102K to receive cash aid via Uplift program in Central Visayas

Who may benefit?

Genova said to qualify for the cash aid, the monthly salary credit should not be more than ₱20,000, have paid their premium contribution at least once either in 2025 or this year, and are included in the 2024 community-based monitoring system of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

They also need to have a disbursement account enrollment in their SSS portal on or before April 30, 2026.

“If they failed to meet either one of the four qualifications, then they could not receive the Uplift assistance,” he said.

READ: Who qualifies for the ₱2,000 Uplift assistance?

Genova added the assistance for low-income members is only for the employed sector.

Those qualified can receive a notification through their online account or email registered with the SSS.

The cash aid, which will last until December this year, will be credited into their savings account.

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