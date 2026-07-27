SONA 2026: President Marcos’ key quotes and highlights
By: Ian Peter Guanzon - Social Media Content Specialist - CDN Digital | July 27,2026 - 07:51 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, highlighting his administration’s key programs, accomplishments, and plans for the country.
Here are the key quotes and highlights from the President’s speech:
Addressing concerns over public funds
SONA 2026 highlights: Expanded fare discounts
Reviving a push for nuclear energy
SONA 2026 highlights: Education as a priority
‘AI is here to stay’
A special mention for Alex Eala
Noble, kind, and gracious people
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