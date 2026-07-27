SONA 2026: President Marcos’ key quotes and highlights

Lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives formally open their joint session at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on Monday, July 27, ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA). | Screengrab from Radio-Television Malacañang

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, highlighting his administration’s key programs, accomplishments, and plans for the country.

Here are the key quotes and highlights from the President’s speech:

Addressing concerns over public funds

SONA 2026 highlights: Expanded fare discounts

Reviving a push for nuclear energy

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SONA 2026 highlights: Education as a priority

‘AI is here to stay’

A special mention for Alex Eala

Noble, kind, and gracious people

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