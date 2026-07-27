Various sectors march from Capitol to Colon for ‘SONA sa Katawhan 2026’

A giant effigy portraying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as “Hari ng Korapsyon” is carried by participants of the “SONA sa Katawhan 2026” protest march in Cebu City on Monday, July 27, ahead of the President’s fifth State of the Nation Address. | CDN Photo/Jeremy Mel, UP Cebu Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of protesters from labor, peasant, fisherfolk, urban poor, and student groups marched from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to downtown Cebu City on Monday morning, carrying calls for higher wages, land reform, and government accountability hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Organized by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Central Visayas and allied progressive organizations, participants began gathering at the Capitol shortly after 8 a.m. By 9 a.m., around 200 protesters had started the march toward Fuente Osmeña Circle before proceeding along Osmeña Boulevard to Colon Street, according to BAYAN Central Visayas chairperson Jaime Paglinawan.

As they marched, protesters raised placards bearing messages such as “Reject Pax Silica,” “Convict Sara Now,” and “Defend the Rice Industry,” alongside calls for higher wages and an end to what organizers described as “burukrata kapitalismo” (bureaucrat capitalism).

Despite the scorching morning heat, participants pressed on, wiping sweat from their faces and using cardboard placards to shield themselves from the sun.

Stopover at DBP

The march paused outside the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) building along Osmeña Boulevard for a brief program, where organizers reiterated their calls for wage increases, genuine land reform, and stronger anti-corruption measures—issues they had also raised during last week’s press conference.

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Participants rested in shaded areas while volunteers distributed pamphlets outlining the coalition’s demands. Others took the opportunity to buy bottled water from nearby vendors.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) workers joined the mobilization to spotlight what they described as inadequate wages, according to Kyle Enero, president of the BPO Industry Employees Network Cebu (Beyond Cebu).

“Ang issue nga among gidala kay ang issue sa mga BPO workers kabahin sa suholan nga kung sa kasamtangan, dili siya makabuhi,” Enero said.

(The issue we’re raising is the wages of BPO workers, which at present are not enough to live on.)

Enero also cited growing job insecurity due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence by client companies, as well as unsafe working conditions during disasters.

“Mahinumduman nato last year, pag 2025 pag linog, pag bagyo, pugos gihapon nga gipa-trabaho maski wala’y extra compensation,” Enero said.

(We remember last year, during the 2025 earthquake and typhoon, workers were still forced to work despite receiving no additional compensation.)

He said their group is pushing for the passage of a Magna Carta for BPO workers, including a proposed minimum entry-level salary of ₱26,000.

Fisherfolk raise environmental concerns

Small-scale fisherfolk also used the march to raise concerns over land reclamation, quarrying, and what they described as policies favoring large commercial operators.

Victor Lapaz of Panaghugpong sa Gagmayng Mananagat sa Sugbo said these developments have displaced fishing communities and threatened their livelihoods.

“Nag-atubang kini’g mga dakong hulga sa pagka-demolish, pagpapahawa sa kapuy-an, tungod sa reklamasyon, pag-quarry sa kabukiran,” Lapaz said.

(They face major threats of demolition and displacement because of reclamation and mountain quarrying.)

Lapaz also expressed concern over the effects of the approaching El Niño phenomenon, saying warmer waters near the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) have affected fish larvae.

“Sa higayon nga mag-init, halos mobukal ang tubig sa atong dagat hinungdan nga nangamatay ang semilya,” he added.

(When temperatures rise, the seawater becomes extremely hot, causing fish larvae to die.)

He urged local government units to prepare mitigation measures for the expected prolonged dry spell.

Mixed reactions

People watching along Osmeña Boulevard responded differently to the march. Some expressed support, while others simply watched or made critical remarks.

Students from Abellana National School gathered on the school’s elevated stairway and cheered as the protesters passed.

March reaches Colon

By around 10:30 a.m., the protesters reached Metro Colon, where police officers had already been deployed around the area, with some positioned directly in front of the demonstrators.

The program continued with speeches and protest chants as organizers reiterated their demands.

Addressing the crowd, Paglinawan said the group expected little from Marcos’ fifth SONA, accusing the administration of failing to address workers’ wages, the rising cost of living, and corruption.

“Dili niya hisgutan ang mga korapsyon sa iyahang mga alyadong mga politiko,” Paglinawan said.

(He will not talk about the corruption involving his political allies.)

Effigy burned

The program concluded with protesters burning an effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in front of Metro Colon.

Organizers said the effigy symbolized what they described as the widening gap between the government’s promises of progress and the hardships faced by ordinary Filipinos.

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