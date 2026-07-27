Cebu officials welcome Marcos’ Sona tax relief, economic aid pledges

Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Soco (left) and Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. File photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top officials on Monday, July 27, welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), particularly his proposed tax relief and economic assistance measures aimed at cushioning rising fuel and commodity prices triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the President’s priorities closely align with Cebu’s own programs and the needs of Cebuanos.

“Several points were raised by President Bongbong Marcos in his fifth State of the Nation Address, and I welcome them as they align with our priorities in Cebu and the needs on the ground, including those affecting Cebuanos,” she said.

Baricuatro welcomed plans to expand tax exemptions for workers and remove system loss charges from electricity bills, saying both measures would help ease household expenses.

READ: Sona 2026: President Marcos’ key quotes and highlights

She also cited the administration’s continued focus on disaster response, food security, and agriculture, noting their importance following Cebu’s recent experiences with natural calamities.

The governor likewise welcomed the expansion of health programs, including Universal Health Care, the Yakap program, and additional PhilHealth benefits, particularly expanded rehabilitation therapy coverage.

“More than anything, since healthcare is my priority, the expansion of health programs is a welcome development,” she said.

Baricuatro also praised the President’s proposal to expand medical scholarship opportunities, saying the Cebu Provincial Government had already begun implementing a similar initiative.

‘Informative, comprehensive’

Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, meanwhile, described Marcos’ address as “informative and comprehensive.”

He welcomed the administration’s commitment to pursue tax relief while the country continues to deal with the economic impact of the Middle East conflict.

Soco also commended Marcos’ vow to hold corrupt officials accountable “regardless of rank, position, or political affiliation.”

He likewise expressed support for the continued devolution of resources to local government units, saying it would bring government services and funds closer to communities while improving transparency.

The vice governor added that he hopes the national government will accelerate infrastructure projects in Cebu.

READ: Sona: Marcos touts Arrow Act as Cebu BRT right-of-way woes persist

Marcos delivered his fifth Sona five months after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, which prompted the declaration of a state of national energy emergency and pushed fuel and commodity prices higher.

The President outlined relief measures, including fare discounts, diesel subsidies, and loan moratoriums, while urging Congress to pass tax relief measures for middle-income earners and small businesses.

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