Zubiri: SONA shifts from promises to accountability

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday marked a shift from promises to accountability by showing that the administration’s anti-corruption campaign would not shield political allies, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

In a chance interview after the SONA, Zubiri said Filipinos wanted to hear that government officials would face the consequences of wrongdoing regardless of their political affiliation.

“Gusto nila makita na patas ang laban sa korapsyon (They want to see a fair fight against corruption),” Zubiri said.

He said the campaign should cover not only members of the opposition but also officials and personalities aligned with the administration.

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Zubiri added that the President’s message could help address perceptions that his administration protects allies, relatives or associates accused of irregularities.

“Basta nagkasala po kayo, walang po tayo magagawa (Once you have committed wrongdoing, there is nothing we can do),” he said, stressing that justice must apply equally.

Zubiri said he heard through informal channels that several cases involving lawmakers and other personalities could be filed in the coming weeks.

He did not provide details or identify the individuals who could be charged, saying the public should wait for the concerned agencies to act.

Zubiri expressed hope that the filing of cases would clarify corruption allegations and demonstrate that the administration is prepared to turn its statements into concrete accountability.

Apart from the anti-corruption message, Zubiri cited Marcos’ request for Congress to remove system loss charges from electricity bills as another significant commitment in the SONA.

He said the proposed reform would transfer the cost of electricity lost during distribution from consumers to distribution utilities, potentially reducing household bills.

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“’Pag tinanggal iyan, malaking diskwento po iyan sa ating mga kapatid (Once that is removed, it will mean substantial savings for our people),” Zubiri said.

He said the Senate would work to pass the needed amendments before Christmas, with the energy committee to sponsor the measure.

Zubiri said the President’s proposals would be judged by how quickly Congress and implementing agencies translate them into lower electricity bills, fewer corruption cases and visible government accountability. (PNA)

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