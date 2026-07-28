Cebu Capitol hospitals activate dengue fast lanes as cases cluster

Cebu Provincial Hospital – Carcar activates its dengue fast lane. Photo courtesy of Cebu Provincial Health Updates/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu provincial and district hospitals have activated dedicated dengue fast lanes as health officials monitor a cluster of cases during the rainy season.

The fast lanes are intended to speed up the assessment, testing, and treatment of patients suspected of having dengue, as health authorities strengthen their response to the seasonal increase in cases.

Cebu Provincial Health Office (CPHO) Chief Dr. Sheila Faciol said that the fast lanes have long been established in the hospitals and are activated when additional manpower and faster laboratory processing are needed.

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“It is activated when there is an increase in cases, especially during the rainy season when cases start to come in one after another,” Faciol told CDN Digital in Cebuano.

Cases lower, but clustering monitored

The CPHO recorded 1,371 dengue cases across Cebu’s municipalities and component cities from January to July this year, lower than the 3,562 cases reported during the same period last year.

However, the office detected a clustering of cases in one barangay, where officials recorded multiple dengue patients over four consecutive weeks.

The province has also recorded 10 dengue-related deaths so far this year, one more than the nine deaths reported during the same period last year.

READ: Dengue symptoms to watch out for

Despite the deaths and the reported clustering, Dr. Faciol said that the situation remains manageable because local health authorities have put measures in place to treat patients and prevent further transmission.

“It’s manageable. That’s why our early intervention is to go to the areas and check them,” she said.

Fast lanes activated in 16 hospitals

All 16 provincial and district hospitals operated by the Cebu Provincial Government have established dengue fast lanes since the start of July, according to Capitol Piso Public Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan.

The designated pathways allow patients with suspected dengue to undergo faster assessment and laboratory testing so doctors can confirm the illness and begin treatment sooner.

READ: Rainy season: Common diseases and how to stay protected

Trained health workers attend to patients in dedicated areas and monitor their condition closely.

The fast lanes also provide patients and their families with information and guidance throughout the course of care.

Health teams track mosquito breeding sites

The CPHO is also coordinating with local government units and rural health units (RHUs) to monitor dengue cases and determine whether affected areas need additional assistance.

RHUs conduct entomological surveys, which involve collecting and monitoring insects, to identify mosquito breeding sites in different barangays.

Health workers collect larvae from stagnant water and examine them under a microscope to determine whether they are Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species that transmits dengue.

READ: As rainy season sets in: How to protect yourself from dengue

Compostela, Barili

The RHUs then submit their findings to the CPHO, which provides support to areas identified as high-risk or in need of additional assistance.

The support may include misting machines, chemicals, and other necessary commodities for mosquito-control activities.

“If the results are positive, they conduct cleanup drives and misting. Two weeks after, they repeat the assessment to check whether the larvae remain present,” Faciol said.

Faciol said that health teams recently conducted response activities in Compostela and Barili while continuing to assess other areas where dengue cases are increasing.

Officials may also activate local dengue task forces once the number of cases in an area rises, she added.

No leptospirosis spike reported

Meanwhile, the CPHO has not recorded a spike in leptospirosis cases despite persistent flooding in some parts of Cebu, particularly in urban areas.

“We don’t have any reports yet. I even asked all the RHUs, especially since we have areas that experience flooding here in Cebu,” Faciol said.

From January to the first week of July, the CPHO recorded 43 leptospirosis cases and six deaths in the province.

The CPHO said it will continue monitoring dengue, leptospirosis, and other rain-related diseases and infections as weather disturbances continue to affect Cebu.

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