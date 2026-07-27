Tulfo maps Senate action on Marcos’ SONA energy agenda

Senator Erwin Tulfo (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – From fuel pumps to monthly electricity bills, the Senate Committee on Energy will translate President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) into legislative action aimed at tightening price scrutiny and reducing consumers’ energy burden.

Committee chairperson Senator Erwin Tulfo said Monday the Senate would revisit the Oil Deregulation Law to give the government a stronger role in determining whether petroleum price increases are justified.

“Every time na tataas sila ng presyo, sisilipin ang gobyerno, ang DOE, kung tama ba iyong increase at magkano (Every time prices are increased, the government and the Department of Energy will check whether the adjustment is justified and by how much),” Tulfo said in a chance interview after the SONA.

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He said the proposed amendments could require greater transparency in fuel pricing rather than leave the government with little room to intervene whenever oil companies announce increases.

Tulfo also floated a price-guide mechanism similar to a suggested retail price to provide consumers with a clearer benchmark for petroleum products.

“Lalagyan na po natin ng price tag, parang iyong suggested retail price (We will place a price tag on it, similar to a suggested retail price),” he said.

The energy panel will also examine system-loss charges passed on to electricity consumers, which Tulfo questioned because households shoulder costs arising from electricity lost during transmission and distribution.

He said the issue would be included in the committee’s energy hearing on Thursday, along with proposals to reduce other charges embedded in power bills.

Tulfo also expressed openness to reviewing the value-added tax imposed on electricity consumers.

“Bakit hindi nga pala iyong consumer ang hindi magbayad ng VAT? So, we will talk about it (Why not spare the consumer from paying VAT [value-added tax]? We will talk about it),” he said.

On Marcos’ proposal to revisit nuclear energy, Tulfo said the technology could provide cheaper electricity but must be pursued only with strict safety safeguards and experienced contractors.

He said nuclear technology is already being used in medicine and could contribute to the country’s electricity supply once concerns over accidents, plant safety and technical capacity are adequately addressed.

Tulfo said experienced foreign companies should undertake nuclear projects to ensure that construction and operations meet established international standards.

“Kung nuclear energy ang power natin, mas mura nga naman. Why not? (If nuclear energy powers the country, it would be cheaper. Why not?)” he said.

Tulfo said the Senate energy panel would evaluate the proposals through hearings and legislation, with the goal of ensuring that the energy priorities raised in the SONA result in lower costs, stronger regulation and greater protection for consumers. (PNA)

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