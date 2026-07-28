Habagat, easterlies to bring rainy skies across PH

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will continue to bring cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers across much of the country on Tuesday, July 28, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather specialist Veronica Torres of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated thunderstorms likely to develop by Tuesday afternoon due to the prevailing habagat.

“As for the weather in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, we can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies conditions, we still have a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon until the eveningi,” she said in Filipino.

READ: Habagat weakens over Visayas; isolated rains to continue in Cebu

The southwest monsoon may also bring scattered rains over Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Expect the southwest monsoon to bring rain to the Ilocos region, Zambales, and Bataan,” she added.

READ: Heavy rains, possible flash floods expected in parts of Cebu

Meanwhile, the southern portions of Luzon are also affected by the southwest monsoon, while the western parts of Visayas and Mindanao may experience the effects of the easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

The easterlies may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao region, according to Torres.

“Clouds in the western part of our country, this southwest monsoon or habagat, and it only affects the western part of Luzon. And there is also cloudiness in the eastern part of the visayas and mindanao, that is caused by the easterlies,” she reported.

According to Torres, the southwest monsoon may weaken and is likely to affect less areas by Wednesday.

“By tomorrow, the impact of the southwest monsoon on the country may weaken; most likely, there will be fewer areas — or perhaps none at all — experiencing rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon,” she said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP