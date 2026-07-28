Marcos urges Iglesia to join nation-building efforts
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday called on members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) to continue serving as “steadfast partners in nation-building” as the religious organization celebrated its 112th anniversary.
The President also reiterated his administration’s support for the INC, which earlier this month held a three-day rally backing Sen. Rodante Marcoleta while he was facing plunder and graft complaints.
“As you gather in thanksgiving, may this milestone deepen your commitment to translating your beliefs into meaningful acts that uplift those in need, comfort the weary, and foster harmony wherever you serve,” the President said.
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