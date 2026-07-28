Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts waters off Baganga, Davao Oriental

Phivolcs

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Baganga, Davao Oriental, at 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake’s epicenter was located about 33 kilometers south 79 degrees east of Baganga at coordinates 7.52°N, 126.86°E. It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

READ: Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity

Intensities

The tremor was felt at Intensity IV in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in Davao City, Nabunturan in Davao de Oro, Malungon in Sarangani, Tupi in South Cotabato, and San Fernando in Bukidnon.

PHIVOLCS has yet to report any damage or injuries from the earthquake. Further updates are expected as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

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