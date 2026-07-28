‘No Record Found’ in UPLIFT app? Here’s what DSWD says it means

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | July 28,2026 - 09:49 AM

FILE PHOTO: Beneficiaries receive financial assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) UPLIFT Assistance program during a payout activity. Under the program, eligible beneficiaries receive financial aid, with future disbursements for qualified recipients facilitated through the UPLIFT Government-to-Person (G2P) App. | Photo courtesy of DSWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seeing a “No Record Found” message in the UPLIFT Government-to-Person (G2P) App does not automatically mean a household failed to qualify for the government’s cash assistance program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) clarified that the message most commonly appears because a beneficiary has not yet completed the required initial manual payout, a prerequisite before the system activates access to the digital platform.

READ: Uplift cash aid release happening this week, SSS says

The clarification comes as more beneficiaries under Group 2 of the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) program begin receiving their assistance and attempt to access the app.

Here’s what beneficiaries need to know.

Why does the UPLIFT app show ‘No Record Found’?

According to the DSWD, only Group 2 beneficiaries who have already received their first P2,000 assistance through manual payout can access the UPLIFT G2P App.

The app allows beneficiaries to select their preferred digital payout account, such as GCash or LandBank, for the remaining five months of assistance.

If a beneficiary has already completed the manual payout, their record should appear in the app, allowing them to proceed with account registration and payout preferences.

If they have not yet received the first manual payout, the system will not display any record.

In this case, beneficiaries simply need to wait for their scheduled manual payout, after which the DSWD will update their information in the system.

The agency stressed that “No Record Found” does not mean a person has been removed from the beneficiary list or declared ineligible.

Why does Group 2 require a manual payout first?

The DSWD said the initial manual payout serves several purposes before beneficiaries shift to digital disbursement.

During the first payout, personnel will:

Verify the beneficiary’s identity;Validate personal information;Encode beneficiary records into the system; andRegister the preferred digital payment account.

Once completed, succeeding monthly assistance will arrive through the beneficiary’s chosen digital wallet or bank account.

What should beneficiaries bring?

The DSWD encouraged beneficiaries to bring their National ID, which serves as the preferred identification document during manual payout.

Those who have not yet obtained a National ID may present any valid government-issued identification, including:

Philippine Passport;Driver’s License;UMID;Postal ID;SSS ID;TIN ID;PhilHealth ID; orNBI Clearance.

What happens during manual payout?

The manual payout follows two major steps.

Step 1: Verification and registration

Beneficiaries undergo identity verification and register their preferred digital payment account, currently including GCash and LandBank.

The selected account will receive the remaining five monthly UPLIFT releases.

Step 2: Cash release

After verification, beneficiaries receive the first month’s P2,000 assistance in cash.

The DSWD also deploys help desks at payout sites to answer questions regarding:

UPLIFT assistance and payout concerns;Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) validation and inclusion;Digital payment registration; andLandBank and GCash account concerns.

Can more than one family in the same house receive assistance?

No.

The DSWD said the program grants only one UPLIFT assistance per registered household, not per family.

The agency defines a household as individuals living together in one dwelling, regardless of whether it consists of one or several families.

The government uses the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as the basis for identifying registered households.

Can people apply for UPLIFT?

No.

The DSWD emphasized that UPLIFT Assistance does not accept applications.

Instead, the government automatically identifies beneficiaries using existing databases.

The beneficiary lists come from:

DSWD’s databases for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Walang Gutom Program;The 2024 CBMS conducted by the PSA and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev); andThe Social Security System (SSS) database for qualified low-income workers.Who qualifies under each UPLIFT group?

The program covers approximately 7.5 million households nationwide under three beneficiary groups.

Group 1

This group covers around 3.5 million households enrolled in the DSWD’s 4Ps and Walang Gutom Program.

Beneficiaries receive a one-time P2,000 top-up because they already receive regular government assistance.

Group 2

This group covers approximately 2.5 million poor and near-poor households identified through the 2024 CBMS but not enrolled in either 4Ps or the Walang Gutom Program.

Eligible households receive P2,000 every month from July to December 2026, for a total of six months.

The first month’s assistance comes through manual payout, while the remaining five months shift to digital payment.

Group 3

This group covers about 1.5 million low-income workers identified through the SSS database.

To qualify, members must:

Belong to the employed sector;Appear in the 2024 CBMS;Have an SSS Monthly Salary Credit (MSC) of P20,000 or below;Have paid at least one SSS contribution in 2025 or 2026; andHave an enrolled SSS disbursement account as of April 30, 2026.

Qualified members automatically receive their monthly assistance through their registered SSS disbursement accounts.

Why Groups 2 and 3 receive six months of assistance while Group 1 gets only one payout

The DSWD explained that Group 1 beneficiaries already receive regular government assistance through existing social protection programs.

The UPLIFT payment serves only as an additional one-time subsidy amid the government’s declared energy emergency.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries under Groups 2 and 3 do not receive regular cash assistance from the government.

READ: 102K to receive cash aid via Uplift program in Central Visayas

Officials said the six-month support aims to help poor, near-poor, and low-income households cope with higher living costs and protect their purchasing power amid inflation and the effects of global energy price shocks.

Beware of scams

The DSWD reminded beneficiaries that UPLIFT Assistance remains completely free.

The agency warned the public not to pay anyone for registration or inclusion in the program because no application process exists.

It also urged beneficiaries to protect their digital accounts and never share their PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), ATM information, or other personal banking credentials.

The DSWD advised the public to ignore fake messages directing them to click links or call unknown numbers to claim assistance and to rely only on official announcements from the DSWD, 4Ps, the Walang Gutom Program, and the SSS.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP