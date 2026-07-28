Cebu weather: Fair with possible isolated rains on Tuesday

A glimpse of the skyline of Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will have generally fair weather on Tuesday, July 28, apart from isolated rains and thunderstorms that may occur throughout the day.

In its daily forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the possible brief weather disturbances are due to localized thunderstorms.

The bureau reported similar conditions for Western and Central Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

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Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over said Visayan regions, while moderate winds and coastal waters will affect Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

As of Tuesday morning, Pagasa has not raised any gale warning across the country.

Habagat, easterlies affect country

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms today due to the easterlies.

Easterlies refer to the warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Pagasa said the weather system may continue affecting Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, July 29.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, has continued affecting western sections of Luzon, particularly the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

The bureau said effects of the habagat will further weaken on Wednesday but may come back on Saturday.

As of this report, Pagasa has not monitored any low-pressure areas (LPA) near or within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The weather bureau urged the public to monitor its latest updates, color-coded rainfall alerts, and thunderstorm advisories issued by the regional services divisions.

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