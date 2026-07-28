PNP says 12 minors detained during Sona rally freed

| File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve individuals arrested during Monday’s rally have been released after authorities confirmed they were minors, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Tuesday.

According to PNP public information chief Col. Allen Rae Co, protest groups initially claimed that 13 of the 51 individuals taken into police custody were below 18 years old. However, police verification showed that only 12 were minors, prompting their release after social workers validated their ages.

“They were properly endorsed for assessment by our social workers, and then they were released by social workers ng DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development),” Co added.

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A total of 51 individuals were taken into police custody for alleged violations during a protest ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and Vandals United, both groups which participated in the protest-action, condemned the arrests and called for the release of all individuals apprehended during the rally.

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