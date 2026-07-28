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FUEL PRICE WATCH, Cebu: July 28

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Acting Assistant Business Editor | July 28,2026 - 11:42 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fuel prices here on Tuesday, July 28, hit the P90 mark after oil companies in the country implemented increases for the third straight week.

In select gas stations in Metro Cebu, prices of gasoline sold by industry players such as Shell Philippines and Petron range between P88 to P93 per liter.

READ: FUEL PRICE WATCH, Cebu: July 21

Meanwhile, motorists can expect diesel prices between P90 to P91 per liter.

Independent players, or white gasoline stations, continue to sell fuel at relatively lower prices compared to major stations, with diesel sold as high as P84 per liter and gasoline at P72 per liter.

Below are some of the prevailing prices of fuel products compiled by CDN Digital’s monitoring team:

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TAGS: DOE, energy, fuel prices
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